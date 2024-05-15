Konosuba season 3 episode 6 review: Iris becomes Kazuma's latest love interest as a focus on Lord Alderp is teased

Konosuba season 3 episode 6 was officially released on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, bringing with it the exciting conclusion to Kazuma’s stay with Princess Iris in the royal capital. However, in typical Konosuba fashion, the series went in a near-unpredictable direction, resulting in an episode with twists and turns through its final scenes.

Highlights of Konosuba season 3 episode 6 include setup for future plotlines involving the shady Lord Alderp, as well as Kazuma and Chris officially teaming up to steal a Divine Treasure. However, the single biggest highlight is Kazuma getting another canonical love interest in the form of Princess Iris.

Konosuba season 3 episode 6 sees Iris officially fall for Kazuma

Brief episode recap

Kazuma and Iris' body switch comes to a shocking end in the opening scenes of Konosuba season 3 episode 6 (Image via Drive)

Konosuba season 3 episode 6 began with Kazuma and Princess Iris switching bodies back to their original ones just as each was involved in their respective activities from last episode. This led to Kazuma being berated by Aqua, Iris, and others. Claire then essentially said this would be the last time Kazuma saw Iris, telling him he’s fine to enjoy the part first if he has the nerve.

Kazuma then went back to his hotel, where he was greeted by Chris who once again asked him for help. He tells her where the Divine Treasure is but says he doesn’t see why it’s so dangerous. She then reveals that if one of the swapped bodies is killed, the change becomes permanent, effectively letting someone achieve practical immortality.

Konosuba season 3 episode 6 saw this pique Kazuma’s interest, eventually agreeing with Chris that this should stay a secret. She then asked if he wanted to go visit Princess Iris right now, prompting the two to don black outfits and infiltrate the castle to steal the treasure. The two eventually made their way inside, but Kazuma’s antics led to their presence being discovered.

Chris finally convinces Kazuma to help her in Konosuba season 3 episode 6 (Image via Drive)

They began running from the soldiers chasing them, with Kazuma creating an opening by freezing some water on the ground. Chris followed this up by setting a wire trap behind them, but they were then cornered by Claire and other guards in the next room. Chris tried to escape, but Kazuma said they needed to finish this now, prompting him to realize he had been acting differently lately.

Konosuba season 3 episode 6 saw Kazuma remember all the good times with Iris and compliments she paid him, prompting a return to the present where he said he’s getting serious. He then easily dealt with Claire via the use of Drain Touch, prompting him to then threaten the reveal of his “true power.” Making good on his promise, he began defeating the other soldiers in the room one-by-one, while Rain healed Claire.

Rain tried to attack with a lightning spell, but Chris used Skill Bind to block it. However, at that moment, someone cut through the wire trap she had set, revealed to be Kyoya Mitsurugi. Kazuma feinted the use of Steal, which Mitsurugi fell for since he had lost to the skill last they fought, but instead used a freeze spell to seal his sword in its sheath.

Mitsurugi is once again defeated by Kazuma in Konosuba season 3 episode 6 (Image via Deen)

Konosuba season 3 episode 6 saw Kazuma follow up with an additional freeze on the ground, prompting Mitsurugi to slide to his feet. Kazuma then used Create Water to effectively drown Mitsurugi, prompting Claire to intervene. Kazuma dodged her attack and departed while she and Rain were focused on saving Mitsurugi’s life.

However, thanks to Chris’ wire trap, none of the other soldiers could pursue them, leading the pair to think they had achieved victory. Unfortunately, upon reaching Iris’ room, they found Darkness waiting for them, prompting Kazuma to close the door and retreat. However, in the moonlight, Darkness recognized them as Kazuma and Chris, while Iris drew her sword and prepared to fight alongside Darkness.

Konosuba season 3 episode 6 then saw an also-present Megumin then intervened, but was quickly enchanted by the outfits Chris and Kazuma had donned. This distraction led Kazuma to Bind the two of them, but the spell was quickly undone by a drunk Aqua who had been laying in the bed. Claire, Mitsurugi, Rain, and some other soldiers then caught up to them, prompting Kazuma and Chris to make a desperate move to steal the Divine Treasure.

Kazuma and Chris make a grave mistake to set up the third act of Konosuba season 3 episode 6 (Image via Drive)

The two were successful and then quickly made their escape, but Darkness met up with them in Kazuma’s hotel room after and berated them for not telling her the truth from the beginning. However, it was then revealed that they had stolen Iris’ ring instead of the Divine Treasure. Unfortunately, the ring was only meant to be removed by the Princess’ betrothed when they met that person, meaning he had to take it to his grave, literally and figuratively.

Konosuba season 3 episode 6 saw Kazuma seemingly affected by this, while Darkness informed Iris and co of the necklace’s true identity the next day. Kazuma was also with them, and was berated by Claire for being useless. However, she, Iris, and Rain concluded that the thieves did this to try and protect Iris, earning their praise and apparently their respect.

Kazuma then began smiling, which was noticed by everyone as being out of place. However, Iris seemingly realized who it was based on what she was saying as she looked at Kazuma directly. Darkness prohibited this, intervening and making excuses, which allowed Iris to go on long enough to make it obvious she did not realize he was the thief.

Expand Tweet

Konosuba season 3 episode 6 then saw Iris walk Kazuma and co out of the castle, sharing that she had a last request for Kazuma. Darkness interrupted, essentially asking her to offer him words of encouragement since he may one day defeat the Devil King. Iris beamed at this, prompting Kazuma to say he’d consider it if the opportunity came about. She eagerly wished him luck at this, seemingly prompting Megumin to get jealous and bicker with Iris.

Iris then revealed her last request of Kazuma to be for him to come over and play her again once more, since they still hadn’t finished their board game. Back home, Kazuma bickered with Darkness and asserted that her words changed Iris’ request from a romantic one to something more platonic.

Kazuma shouted a final time at her, while Iris told Claire and Rain not to be upset about the ring while thinking to herself about the ring’s secret rule. She explained that whoever defeats the Devil King gets to marry the princess as a reward. The episode ended with Iris revealing she knew he took it as she hoped he takes good care of it in the future.

In review

Expand Tweet

One of the most enjoyable aspects of Konosuba season 3 episode 6 is the conclusion to Kazuma and Iris’ story, at least for now, which is done in an incredibly touching way. This tugging of the heartstrings is also achieved without the series sacrificing the opportunity to make any jokes in the midst of its reveal, which is yet another achievement in and of itself.

The installment also does a great job of setting up future plotlines for the season, such as Chris and Kazuma likely teaming up again, and whatever focus on Lord Alderp is set to come. While the overarching narrative for the third season still hasn’t quite been established yet, it’s likely to come via the aforementioned looming focus on Lord Alderp.

In summation

Expand Tweet

Overall, Konosuba season 3 episode 6 is an exciting entry for the series both as a standalone release and within the context of the third season’s prior events. The blend of action, trademark comedy, and genuine, heartfelt romance serves as a microcosm of everything that the series is, making for an enjoyable watch for any longtime fan of the series.

