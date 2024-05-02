Konosuba season 3 episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Konosuba season 3 episode 5 is scheduled to release on May 8, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. Fans in Japan can watch the episode broadcast on Tokyo MX and other local television networks. Furthermore, the English-subtitled version of the episode will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The upcoming episode will focus on Kazuma and his squad’s attempt to deal with the Devil Army. The latest episode ended with Axel alerting the entire village about the presence of members of the Devil Army. Given that Kazuma is an adventurer, he is forced to respond to the alert, and it will be interesting to see how his squad fares against the unknown threat.

Konosuba season 3 episode 5 release date and time

Kazuma and his squad as seen in the anime series (Image via Drive)

Konosuba season 3 episode 5 will be released on May 8, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode will be available on the date mentioned above in most regions worldwide, except for a few regions due to the time zone differences.

Konosuba season 3 episode 5 release times and the corresponding time zones are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7:30 am Wednesday May 8, 2024 Central Standard Time 9:30 am Wednesday May 8, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10:30 am Wednesday May 8, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 pm Wednesday May 8, 2024 Central European Time 4:30 pm Wednesday May 8, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Wednesday May 8, 2024 Philippine Time 10:30 pm Wednesday May 8, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Thursday May 9, 2024

Where to watch Konosuba season 3 episode 5?

Expand Tweet

As stated earlier, Japan fans can watch Konosuba season 3 episode 5 broadcast on Tokyo MX. Other television networks that will broadcast the episode include KBS Kyoto, BS11, Sun TV, AT-X, and TV Aichi. However, the release dates and times will vary according to the television networks.

Tokyo MX will broadcast the episode on May 8 at 11:30 pm JST. KBS Kyoto, BS11, and Sun TV will broadcast the episode on May 9 at 1:00 am JST. TV Aichi will broadcast the episode on May 9 at 1:30 am JST, while AT-X will broadcast the episode on May 9 at 9:00 pm JST.

Fans in other regions can access the English-subtitled version of the episode on Crunchyroll. The streaming platform will charge for a subscription should fans wish to use their platform. The episode will be simulcast, which means it will be available within a few minutes after being broadcast in Japan.

Konosuba season 3 episode 4 recap

Expand Tweet

The entire episode showed just how cheap Kazuma and his crew were. They resided in Alderp’s residence, and since Darkness was the only royal blood, she behaved herself and apologized to Alderp on their behalf. Kazuma was busy asking for massages, Aqua was emptying bottles of alcohol, and Megumin used the vast spaces to practice her explosion magic.

Days went by, and Kazuma was unable to identify the thief. However, on the last day, Kazuma managed to catch the thief in action. He was shocked to see that the thief was none other than Chris. She is Darkness’ friend and is the Goddess Eris in disguise. Kazuma didn’t want to know Chris’ reasons for stealing since he didn’t want trouble to follow him around.

He and his crew managed to reach Axel. Just when he was about to relax, the town alerted its residents through the PA system about the presence of the Devil Army. Kazuma and his crew joined other adventurers, ready to take on the new threat that has managed to invade Axel.

What to expect in Konosuba season 3 episode 5?

Kazuma and his squad prepare to take on the new threat in Konosuba season 3 episode 5 (Image via Drive)

The upcoming episode will mostly focus on the Kazuma and his crew’s encounter with the new threat. It will be interesting to see if one of the Devil Army’s Generals makes an appearance. The entire crew has certainly gotten stronger. While this season has given fans plenty of humorous moments, the upcoming episode could give viewers some action.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

Related Links:

Konosuba season 3 reveals new key visual ahead of premiere

10 best anime to watch if you like KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!

Konosuba season 3 confirms April 2024 release with first trailer

Konosuba season 3 episode 1: Megumin's feelings for Kazuma teased as he receives a royal summons