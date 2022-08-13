10 Naruto characters who lost everyone’s respect, ranked

To be a Shinobi inside Naruto’s universe you need to be a powerful, righteous, and determined individual. Because of the innate danger that comes with this career, as well as the moral values that most Shinobis adhere to, ninjas are amongst the most respected people in this universe.

Still, not everyone who becomes a ninja ends up being a respected member of their community, as shown by various characters in the series. In this list, we will present the ten Naruto characters who, for their actions, lost the respect that comes with being a Shinobi, ranked from the one who lost the least respect, to the one who lost the most.

Rasa and 9 other Naruto characters who are not as respected as their peers

10) Kiba Inuzuka

Kiba as seen in the show (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Inuzuka clan is one of the most ancient and respected families inside of Konoha. Its members are usually outstanding Shinobis that most people appreciate having around. Then there is Kiba, who does not bring any kind of honor to the Inuzuka clan.

Kiba was nothing more than an arrogant child who refused to admit when he was outmatched. Throughout most of the series, Kiba was constantly bragging about his power, even though he was not even in the top ten when talking about power. All the esteem he won by fighting Naruto in the Chunin exams was lost because of his immature behavior.

9) TenTen

Tenten as seen in the show (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tenten is probably the Kunoichi who lost fans’ respect the quickest. When she was first introduced, fans believed she would be an amazing fighter, considering she was on a team with Lee and Neji, two incredible ninjas. She then had to fight Temari and fans realized all the hype was for nothing.

Tenten is probably the weakest member of the Konoha 11, having been defeated by almost any opponent she has ever faced. Besides that, she is also one of the least talented Kunoichi, as we know she is incapable of learning any other skills, like medic ninjutsu.

8) Ebisu

Ebisu got his chance to shine against Pain (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Konoha’s Jonin are a symbol of strength, as well as role models for the young minds in the village. Because of this, you would expect Shinobi, who achieved this rank, to be some of the best ninjas ever. While most of them are indeed amazing fighters, there are others like Ebisu, who lost to a recently graduated Genin the first time we saw him.

Ebisu is the kind of person who boasts out loud about his abilities, telling everyone how amazing he is, only to disappoint everyone after seeing him fight. Ebisu did little more than embarrass himself constantly during the series, losing the little respect fans had for him.

7) Ino Yamanaka

Ino could have been much more than a simple fangirl (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto is not a show known for its amazing female characters, as even the creator himself has admitted he struggles writing women. A great example of this is Ino Yamanaka, a girl with some of the most powerful Jutsus in the series, whose entire character revolves around cute boys.

When Ino was first introduced, she was just another one of Sasuke’s fangirls. She cared more about looking attractive than training and bettering herself. After the time skip, fans were excited to see a new Ino who was no longer obsessed with Sasuke.

Their excitement lasted for little more than a couple of episodes, as Ino went from being a Sasuke fangirl to Sai’s number one fan, which was extremely disappointing.

6) Rasa

Rasa was a horrible dad (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Kages in Naruto are people who vow to always look after the people of their villages, going as far as to give their own lives to accomplish this. Rasa, the fourth Kazekage, is the worst example of how a Kage should act.

Not only did he seal the one-tailed beast inside his newborn son to make him a living weapon, but he also tried to kill him when his experiment was deemed a failure. He was killed almost comically by Orochimaru, without even trying to defend himself. Rasa lost all the respect that comes with being a Kage because of his poor life decisions.

5) Sasuke Uchiha

For most of Naruto, Sasuke had little to no redeeming qualities about himself. He betrayed his friends for power, went from wanting to kill his brother to trying to destroy Konoha, and was an all-around horrible person. Sasuke took his feelings out on anyone, always trying to blame someone else for his actions.

During the Fourth Ninja War, fans believed Sasuke had finally grown up and was ready to become a better person. Seconds later, Sasuke claimed that he wanted to kill all the Kages, proving that he learned nothing and was still the same spoiled child he started the series as.

4) Kabuto Yakushi

Kabuto fused with Orochimaru (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto and his team would have never passed the Chunin exams without Kabuto’s help. At first, Kabuto seemed to be nothing more than a charming and friendly young Konoha Genin, who wanted nothing more than to help his fellow ninjas. He was later revealed as Orochimaru’s spy, as well as a blatant psychopath.

Kabuto had no regard for other people’s lives, not even for his mentor. Fans already hated him for his appalling personality, but nothing could have prepared them for the disappointment he became. Kabuto went from a compelling villain to an Orochimaru clone that was defeated in seconds by Sasuke and Itachi. Truly, one of the biggest letdowns of the series.

3) Orochimaru

Orochimaru never cared about human life (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As one of the three legendary Sanin, there are few people in Naruto’s world who have not heard about Orochimaru. Orochimaru was one of Naruto’s best villains ever, cold, calculative, and sinister to no end. His mere name was enough to send shivers down fans’ spines.

Sadly, as the series progressed, Orochimaru went from being an amazing villain to a simple plot device. He was killed on more than one occasion, only to reappear later, whenever the plot needed him. Fans hated seeing a once imposing villain become a side character who did almost nothing after being revived.

2) Sakura Haruno

Sakura as seen in the show (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sakura is probably one of the least respected characters in all of Naruto. This is mainly due to her obsessive behavior towards Sasuke, besides many other instances that slowly made her lose everyone’s respect.

Sakura’s character can be boiled down to someone having an unhealthy obsession with a boy that never loved her and someone with extremely aggressive behavior. If Sakura was not gushing about her love for the Uchiha, she was probably beating Naruto down for no reason. It is hard to believe that fans will ever respect Sakura, as a Kunoichi or as a person.

1) Hiruzen Sarutobi

Zero @Zero_tgm Was Hiruzen the worst Hokage? Only real ones understand this photo Was Hiruzen the worst Hokage? Only real ones understand this photo https://t.co/jbHNIhfUAy

As horrible as most other characters on this list are, there is no one inside Naruto’s universe who is as disrespected amongst the fandom as Hiruzen. Considered the worst Hokage because of his passive nature and horrible decision, Hiruzen has a large number of haters.

While he, no doubt, had good intentions behind his actions, most of his decisions caused grave damage to Konoha and its inhabitants. He neglected Naruto, allowed Danzo to amass a huge following, and did nothing to appease the Uchiha clan. Hiruzen will never regain the respect fans had for him at the beginning of the series, and with good reason.

In conclusion

IG@Anime.Wrldo @AnimeWrld4 Now tell me again how these two became the most and respected ninjas in the village Now tell me again how these two became the most and respected ninjas in the village 😂 https://t.co/DpI1RW6oj2

Even though being a Shinobi in Naruto’s world comes with great respect and admiration from your peers, it is also very easy to lose that respect. Many ninjas are not ready for the weight of their responsibilities, which makes them commit horrible mistakes.

A character that may have hyped fans up at some point can quickly become a disappointment based on the choices they make on the show. Respect is not something you are given, it is earned, and many Naruto characters need to remember this.

Note: The list reflects the author’s opinion.

