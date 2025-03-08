  • home icon
  • Bowling anime Turkey! announced for July 2025 with new visual

Bowling anime Turkey! announced for July 2025 with new visual

By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified Mar 08, 2025 12:01 GMT
Bowling anime Turkey! announced for July 2025 with new visual (Image via Bakken Record)
Bowling anime Turkey! announced for July 2025 with new visual (Image via Bakken Record)

On Saturday, March 8, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for the original bowling anime, Turkey!, unveiled a new visual and announced that the series will premiere in July 2025. However, no pertinent details concerning the anime's exact release date have been disclosed.

Turkey! anime was green-lit for production in December 2022 with a new website and X account. Under the production of Bakken Record, the anime tells the tale of five high school girls who are in a bowling club.

Turkey! bowling anime set to debut in July 2025

According to the latest information by the official staff on Saturday, March 8, 2025, Pony Canyon and Bakken Record's original bowling anime, Turkey!, will be released on Nippon Television, BS Nippon TV, and TV Shinshu in July 2025. The official staff shall announce an exact release date sooner rather than later.

Along with this announcement, the staff unveiled a key visual for Turkey! anime. The illustration depicts the five main characters, namely Mai Otanashi, Rina Kodai, Nozomi Mitake, Sayuri Ichinose, and Nanase Nikaido, bowling to their hearts' content. Undoubtedly, the illustration sets the tone of the anime, which is primarily centered around the concept of bowling.

Hana Hishikawa, who has recently voiced Takahashi in Demon Lord 2099 anime, has joined the voice cast as Mai Otonashi, while Ayasa Itou, renowned for playing Arisa Ichigaya in the BanG Dream franchise, stars as Nanase Nikaido.

Besides them, the voice cast includes Yuuki Tenma as Nozomi Mitake, Haruki Iwata as Sayuri Ichinose, and Nanase Nikaido as Aya Saito. More cast members will be revealed in the future.

Staff and the plot of the anime

Mai Otonashi in the anime&#039;s PV (Image via Bakken Record)
Mai Otonashi in the anime's PV (Image via Bakken Record)

Susumu Kudo, renowned for their contributions to Momentary Lily, The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today, and Cinderella Nine anime is set to direct the girls' sports anime at Bakken Record studio. The esteemed studio has previously worked on the film, To Every You I've Loved Before, Mou Ippon! anime, and other projects.

Naomi Hiruta is in charge of writing the scripts for this original anime, while Airi Takekawa is handling the character designs. Airi-san has also worked in Mou Ippon! anime. Pony Canyon is in charge of the show's music production.

Turkey! is an original anime, set in Chikuma City in the Nagano Prefecture, Japan. The narrative centers around five high school girls, who belong to a bowling club. As such, the anime shall depict the lives of those girls and showcase their passion for bowling.

Edited by Apratim Chakraborty
