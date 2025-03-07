Kaijū Sekai Seifuku anime confirms April 2025 premiere date and more in new PV

Friday, March 7, 2025 saw the television Kaijū Sekai Seifuku anime series officially reveal its premiere date of Saturday, April 5, 2025 in Japan at 7AM Japanese Standard Time. However, fans can expect this information to be shared in the coming weeks prior to the television anime series’ slated premiere date.

The Kaijū Sekai Seifuku anime also began streaming a full promotional video for the series, releasing a new key visual for the anime alongside it. The promotional video also announced new cast members for the series, and revealed and previewed its theme song of “Gaogaogao” by Rosy Chronicle, a new Hello! Project group.

Kaijū Sekai Seifuku anime casts My Hero Academia’s Himiko Toga and more

As mentioned above, the Kaijū Sekai Seifuku anime is slated for a television premiere in Japan on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 7AM JST on TV Tokyo. As of this article’s writing, both domestic and international streaming information for the series have yet to be revealed. Fans can expect this information to be confirmed in the coming weeks prior to the anime’s imminently arriving release date, if such information is coming at all.

The two new cast members for the series include Misato Fukuen as Gaogao and Megumi Sato as Garugaru. Fukuen’s most recognizable role is undoubtedly as My Hero Academia fan-favorite Himiko Toga, while Sato is likely best known as the voice of Yoko in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. They join previously announced cast members Aoi Yuki as the kaijū Mera, Gusuka, Aniki, and Sugar, Rina Kawaei as the kaijū’s owner, and Sota Nakajima as a neighbor.

Kinuta Oshiro is directing the anime at DLE studios, with Hiroto Naka penning the anime’s scripts. The project’s short anime series first launched in April 2020 on Kotubukiya’s YouTube channel, with the project coming from the company’s Character Creation Lab. A semimonthly four-panel manga series from mangaka Hoshinoko based on the project ran on Kadokawa’s Comic Newtype website from January 2020 to April 2021.

The Kaijū Sekai Seifuku anime is described as a “heartwarming slice-of-life” story which follows four dragon-like monsters who, at first, came to Earth to conquer it. However, these plans are derailed after they first study humanity by freeloading off an “OL,” or female office worker, in her 20s. After turning her apartment into their secret base, they begin preparing for a world conquest which they claim will eventually come.

It’s unclear as of this article’s writing whether or not additional cast members will be revealed prior to the anime’s premiere. However, it seems likely that this is the full cast list heading into the season based on timing and currently available promotional material. It’s likewise possible that if new cast members are to be announced, this news will be shared as the series progresses and said characters begin to appear.

