The Too-Perfect Saint anime reveals April 2025 release date and opening theme with new key visual

On Thursday, March 6, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for The Too-Perfect Saint anime unveiled a new key visual and announced the show's April 10, 2025, release date. Along with this announcement, the staff streamed a short PV to reveal the anime's opening theme song.

Ad

The Too-Perfect Saint anime (fully titled: The Too-Perfect Saint: Toss Aside by My Fiance and Sold to Another Kingdom) is an adaptation of author Koki Fuyutsuki and illustrator Masami's romance fantasy light novel series of the same name. Overlap has serialized the light novels since April 2021. The official light novels also have a manga adaptation of Mago Ayakita's art.

The Too-Perfect Saint anime is set to debut on April 10, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to the new information shared by the anime's official staff on March 6, 2025, The Too-Perfect Saint anime is set to release its episodes every Thursday at 12 am JST on TV Tokyo from April 10, 2025. In addition, the anime will air on TV Aichi every Thursday from 1:30 am JST, starting April 10, 2025.

Besides these channels, fans can watch the anime on AT-X every Thursday at 11:30 pm JST on AT-X from April 10, 2025, and every Friday at 11 pm JST on BS Asahi from April 11, 2025.

Ad

Prior to the television broadcast, the official staff shall arrange an advanced screening at the EX Tower in Tokyo, where the first two episodes of The Too-Perfect Saint anime will be screened. In addition, the event will feature a talk show with the staff members as guests.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aside from the broadcast information, the official staff unveiled a key visual for the The Too-Perfect Saint anime. The illustration features Philia Adanauer and her sister, Mia, Julius, and his brother Fernando. Besides them, the key visual shows Prince Oswald and his brother Reichardt. The visual looks stunning against the backdrop of a blue sky and a pillar of light.

Information regarding the opening theme has also arrived. The official website of The Too-Perfect Saint anime streamed a short promotional video to reveal and preview the opening theme, Ai Toka (Something Like Love), performed by Riria. Details regarding the ending theme song are yet to be disclosed.

Ad

The Too-Perfect Saint anime stars:

Yui Ishikawa as Philia Adenauer

Kaede Hondo as Mia Adenauer

Kohei Amasaki as Julius Ziltonia

Takuya Sato as Oswald

Shinnosuke Tachibana as Reichardt

Ken Narita as Leonard

Sora Tokui as Riina

Shu Uchida as Grace

Kanna Nakamura as Himari

Kazuyuki Okitsu as Fernando

Yuya Murakami as Pierre

Sayaka Ohara as Cornelia

Miki Ito as Hildegarde

Kentaro Ito as Georg

Philia, as seen in the anime (Image via TROYCA)

Shu Watanabe, who has previously contributed to Naruto Shippuden, directs the series at TROYCA animation studio, with Keiichiro Ochi supervising the show's scripts. Shuhei Yamamoto is enlisted as the character designer, while Takaaki Nakahashi is the music composer.

Ad

Based on the original light novel series, the anime centers around Philia, a girl who seldom smiles. One day, her fiance, Julius, the second prince of Ziltonia, calls off the engagement and sells her to the neighboring kingdom of Parnacorta in exchange for luxuries. Interestingly, the action brings happiness to Philia, who finds a new home in Parnacorta.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback