The Idolmaster: Million Live! anime receives new OVA

On March 6, 2025, The Idolmaster: Million Live! OVA was announced with a video online. The OVA's anime series aired in October 2023, and the latest animation will continue the TV series. The main staff members for the anime were announced, with other specifics yet to be revealed.

The anime will be animated by the same studio as its TV series, Animation Studio Shirogumi (Antique Bakery). The TV anime series was released in the Fall 2023 Anime Season and spanned 12 episodes.

The Idolmaster: Million Live! anime is based on an anime-original series inspired by the game The Idolmaster, released in the early 2000s. Since then, the game has inspired numerous anime adaptations and a Korean drama series.

The Idolmaster: Million Live! new OVA announced

The announcement video for The Idolmaster: Million Live! OVA was short as it only announced the OVA through writing. The video ended with the announcement of the leading staff member returning to animate the OVA series. More information regarding the release window/date, voice casting, and others will be released in the upcoming months.

Returning staff members and voice casting

The main returning staff members (from The Idolmaster: Million Live! TV series) include Shinya Watada (director of Gundam Build Divers Re: Rise) as the director and Youichi Katou (scriptwriter of City Hunter movie) as the scriptwriter.

The voice casting for the OVA's TV anime includes Shizuka Mogami, voiced by Azusa Tadokoro (Koito from Wonder Egg Priority), Tsubasa Ibuki by Machico (Toukai Teiou from Umayon), Mirai Kasuga by Haruka Yamazaki (Meroune from Monster Musume), and Producer by Genta Nakamura (Jinho from Solo Leveling).

Some other prominent staff members from the TV anime series include Tetsuya Ishii (key animator of One Piece) and Kahori Tsuta as the character designers, Hiromi Kikuta (sound director of Blue Period) as the sound director, and Ji-seung Park (animation director of Akebi's Sailor Uniform) as the animation director.

The Idolmaster Million Live! synopsis

The TV anime is a music (idol) series centered around the three female protagonists (Mirai Kasuga, Tsubasa Ibuki, and Azusa Tadokoro) who want to chase their dreams, but due to their unrealistic nature, they can't do much.

However, after an interview with 765 Production Studio, these three see a ray of hope and give a last push to fulfill their unrealistic dreams. Together, in the theatre, these three fulfill the purpose of creating cinema before the masses inside the theatre.

