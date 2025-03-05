Kowloon Generic Romance anime reveals April 2025 release date, additional cast, and theme songs with new PV and visual

On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for Kowloon Generic Romance anime unveiled a new promotional video and key visual to announce the April 5, 2025, release date for the series. The short video also revealed an additional cast and the details concerning the show's theme songs.

Produced by Arvo Animation, Kowloon Generic Romance anime serves as an adaptation of Jun Mayuzuki's eponymous romance sci-fi manga series. Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump has been serializing the original manga since November 2019. Aside from the anime adaptation, the manga has inspired a live-action adaptation in 2025.

Kowloon Generic Romance anime's latest PV confirms April 5, 2025, release date

According to the second promotional video shared by the anime's official staff on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, Kowloon Generic Romance anime will air its episodes every Saturday on TV Tokyo and other networks from 11 PM JST, starting April 5, 2025 (Spring 2025). More information about the show's digital distribution and international streaming details will be revealed in the future.

The second promotional video depicts Reiko Kujirai distressed over the presence of her other self. Even though she's assured of her love for Hajime Kudo, she cannot shake an ominous feeling. Besides Reiko, the PV features Yulong, Tao Guen, Xiaohei, Youmei, and other important characters who will appear in the series.

Aside from teasing the show's plot, the short video reveals and previews the anime's theme songs. Wednesday Campanella group performs the opening theme, Summertime Ghost, while Mekakushe sings the ending theme, Koi no Retronym (Retronym for Love in English).

Besides the promotional video, the official staff has unveiled a new key visual for the Kowloon Generic Romance anime. The illustration features Reiko and Kudo in front, while the other characters including Miyuki, Tao Guen, Xiaohei, Yulong, and Youmei are in the background. The visual also depicts Kowloon City's structure.

Coming to the cast, Kengo Kawanishi has joined the show's voice cast as Yulong, a researcher who probes into the mysterious at Kowloon with Miyuki Hebinuma. The latest video features Yulong and teases his captivating presence. The anime stars Haruka Shiraishi as Reiko, Tomokazu Sugita as Hajime, Ryotaro Okiayu as Miyuki, Taito Ban as Tao Guen, Sayumi Suzushiro as Xiaohei, and Aoi Koga as Youmei.

Staff and the plot of Kowloon Generic Romance anime

Reiko and Hajime in the PV (Image via Arvo Animation)

Yoshiaki Iwasaki is set to direct the romance sci-fi anime at Arvo Animation, with Jin Shibata in charge of the show's scripts. Yuka Shibata is enlisted as the character designer, while Yuji Kaneko is the art director. More staff members will be revealed sooner or later.

Based on the original manga series, Kowloon Generic Romance anime follows a mystery, sci-fi, and romance story in the nostalgic city of Kowloon. The narrative centers around Reiko Kujirai, a real estate agent, who discovers from a photograph that her lover, Hajime Kudo, once had a fiance who looked identical to her.

