Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 announces January 2026 release with new visual

On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, the official staff announced the January 2026 release window for Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 during a live stream. Along with the announcement, the staff unveiled a teaser visual. However, an exact release date is yet to be disclosed.

Produced by Madhouse, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 serves as a sequel to the previous installment, which aired 28 episodes from September 2023 to March 2024 for two consecutive cours.

The series itself is an adaptation of author Kanehito Yamada and illustrator Tsukasa Abe's eponymous fantasy manga series. Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine has been serializing the manga.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 debuts in January 2026

On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, the official staff held a live stream called Sousou no Frieren ~ Talk no Maho ~ Kinkyo Hokoku. During the event, the anime's staff unveiled the second teaser visual and announced that Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 will officially be released in January 2026, i.e., in Winter 2026 on Nippon Television.

The exact release date remains undisclosed as of this writing. That said, the new teaser visual has built solid anticipation surrounding the sequel. The illustration depicts Frieren, Fern, and Stark sitting near a lake, and distantly gazing forward. Tinged with twilight in the background, the visual creates a captivating scene. Interestingly, the main trio are seen dipping their legs in the lake.

Notably, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 was announced for production on the anime's first-anniversary event on September 28, 2025. The official staff shared a teaser visual and an announcement PV. It was mentioned that Madhouse would be in charge of the animation production.

The previous installment starred Atsumi Tanezaki as Frieren, the elven mage, Kana Ichinose as Fern, Frieren's mage apprentice, Chiaki Kobayashi as Stark, the warrior, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Himmel, the hero, Yoji Ueda as Eisen, Hiroki Tochi as Heiter, Yuichi Nakamura as Sein, and others.

Keiichiro Saito was in charge of the first season's direction at Madhouse, with Tomohiro Suzuki handling the series scripts. Reiko Nagasawa was the character designer, while Evan Call composed the series' music. Crunchyroll streams the first season, with English subs and the dubbed version. Netflix also streams the series in selected countries.

About Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2's plot

Frieren, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Considering the show's first season covered 60 chapters from Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's original manga series, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 will begin the adaptation from chapter 61, and show Frieren and her friends resume their journey to Ende.

If the sequel sticks to its first installment's pacing and the number of episodes, it could cover the Continued Northern Travels Arc and The Golden Land Arc. In other words, the sequel will showcase Frieren and her friends confronting new challenges in their journey.

