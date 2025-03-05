The Beginning After the End anime announces April 2025 release date, additional cast, and more with new PV

On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for The Beginning After the End anime unveiled a new promotional video. The short clip revealed the show's debut date, April 2, 2025, and more cast members. In addition, the staff has disclosed details regarding the anime's opening theme song.

Under the production of Studio A-Cat, The Beginning After the End anime is an adaptation of TurtleMe (author) and Fuyuki23's (illustrator) eponymous webnovel series. The series received a webtoon version with Fuyuki23's art on Tapas in July 2018. Yen Press is in charge of publishing the English-translated version of the webnovel.

The Beginning After the End anime's new trailer confirms the April 2, 2025, release date

According to a new promotional video shared by the anime's official staff, The Beginning After the End anime will air its episodes every Wednesday at 11:30 pm JST on the AT-X channel starting April 2, 2025. Following that, the episode will air at 12:45 am JST (April 3, 2025) on Fuji TV's +Ultra channel.

At the same time, fans in Japan can enjoy the anime on Kansai TV on April 3, 2025, and Tokai TV on April 5, 2025. Crunchyroll shall stream the fantasy anime every week worldwide, except in Asian countries. However, the series will be available in India on Crunchyroll. The anime will run for 24 episodes in split cours.

The latest promotional video for The Beginning After the End anime showcases Arthur's new life, where he is blessed with friends and family. Unlike his previous lonely and merciless life as a king, Arthur leads a fascinating life with his loved ones. In fact, the PV displays him as a person who is determined to protect the ones he cares about.

The short video also reveals and previews the opening theme song, KINGSBLOOD, performed by KALA, a Los Angeles-based Canadian singer. Additionally, the staff unveiled a new key visual for the The Beginning After the End anime. The illustration depicts Arthur, Tessia, and other important characters who will appear in the series.

Coming to the new cast members, Yamato Kinjo voices Reynolds Leywin, Arthur's father, while Rana Maeda stars as Alice Leywin, Arthur's mother. Other cast members include Taihi Kimura as Adam Krensh, Shinya Takahashi as Durden Walker, Riko Akechi as Angela Rose, Miyu Ogura as Helen Shard, and Shiori Izawa as Sylvia.

The Beginning After the End anime stars Natsumi Fujiwara as Arthur Leywin, Kana Ichinose as Tessia Eralith, Chiaki Omigawa as Jasmine Flamesworth, Riko Akechi as Angela Rose, and others.

Staff and the plot of The Beginning After the End anime

Arthur, as seen in his previous life (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Keitaro Motonaga directs the series at A-Cat Studio, with Takamitsu Kono supervising the scripts. Masami Sueoka is in charge of character designs, while Keiji Inai is handling the music composition. TurtleMe is enlisted as the story supervisor, while Slow Curve is the anime's producer.

Based on the original webnovel series, The Beginning After the End anime is a fantasy story centered around the most powerful king in history, Grey, who is reborn as Arthur. Unlike his previous life as a ruthless king, Arthur is surrounded by his loved ones in his new life. As such, the anime will explore Arthur's growth as a fascinating individual.

