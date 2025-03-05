10 best anime reunions between friends, family, and more, ranked

Anime has an undeniable talent for delivering emotional moments that stay with audiences long after the credits roll. Anime reunions form a sentimental highlight within anime narratives as they bring together long-separated loved ones, rekindle friendships, or even mend broken relationships. Such encounters between distant loved ones after years apart, deeply affect viewers because they influence characters' emotional growth while increasing the significance of the narrative.

An anime reunion represents the united culmination of emotional bonds and constant longing with permanent perseverance. Moments like Naruto finally meeting his mother Kushina, or Luffy reuniting with his long-lost brother Sabo, tug at the heartstrings of viewers. They make audiences laugh, cry, and sometimes even shatter expectations with unexpected twists. Some are joyous, while others carry sorrow, but all remain unforgettable. So, here are 10 of the best Anime reunions that capture love, friendship, and perseverance at their very best.

The best and most emotional anime reunions that left a lasting impact

10) Naruto and Kushina (Naruto: Shippuden)

A still from the reunion of Naruto and his mother Kushina (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One of the most heartbreaking anime reunions is between Naruto Uzumaki and a mother he had never met. Naruto sees Kushina in a vision within his mind during his training in chakra control of the Nine-Tails in the Fourth Shinobi World War arc.

The meeting takes place with Kushina, happy shedding tears of apology for not having been there for him, and giving love he never received from his parents. This long-awaited anime reunion is one of the most poignant in Naruto: Shippuden, reinforcing the emotional depth of Naruto’s journey.

9) Gon and Ging (Hunter x Hunter)

A still of Gon and Ging (Image via Madhouse)

Gon Freecss spent his entire childhood yearning to meet his elusive father, Ging, who abandoned him to pursue his career as a Hunter. Gon finally meets his father Ging in the Election Arc on top of the World Tree after suffering endless battles and personal trials.

Their meeting lacks typical emotional behavior because they engage in a weighty yet relaxed and profoundly meaningful dialogue. While Ging doesn’t express affection conventionally, this long-awaited anime reunion provides closure for Gon, making it one of the most understated yet powerful anime reunions.

8) Eren and Zeke (Attack on Titan)

A still of Eren and Zeke (Image via Mappa Studio)

Not all anime reunions are joyous, and the meeting between Eren Yeager and his half-brother, Zeke, is a classic example. During the Paths Arc, both characters meet for the first time. The supposed brotherly connection between Eren and Zeke transforms rapidly into a strategic conflict when Zeke tries to exploit Eren to implement his ambition of making all Eldians sterile.

However, Eren shocks Zeke and viewers by revealing his hidden agenda, leading to one of the most intense and game-changing anime reunions in Attack on Titan. This moment proves that not all reunions bring comfort, some bring chaos, deception, and the unraveling of fate itself.

7) Edward and Alphonse (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

A still of Edward and Alphonse (Image via Bones Studio)

Alphonse Elric spent years trapped in an empty suit of armor after a failed alchemic ritual, with his brother Edward doing everything possible to restore his body. In the final battle against Father, Edward sacrifices his ability to use alchemy to bring Alphonse back to his physical form.

The brothers’ tearful embrace is the culmination of their years-long struggle, making it one of the most rewarding and emotionally satisfying anime reunions of all time. Their journey is a testament to the enduring power of brotherly love.

6) Ash and Butterfree (Pokémon)

A still from Pokemon (Image via OLM Studio)

One of the most nostalgic anime reunions takes place when Ash Ketchum meets his first-ever captured Pokémon, Butterfree, decades after their emotional farewell. During Pokémon Journeys, Ash encounters Butterfree and its mate leading to a wave of memories about his previous incredible journeys.

The moment carries special emotional significance because it recalls the moment Ash chose to free Butterfree for its sake during their first encounter. Though brief, the moment captures the enduring connection between trainers and their Pokémon, reminding fans of the deep emotional bonds that transcend time in the Pokémon universe.

5) Lufy and Sabo (One Piece)

A still of Luffy and Sabo (Image via Toei Animation)

Luffy believed his older brother Sabo had died as a child, so their unexpected reunion during the Dressrosa Arc is an emotional rollercoaster. The emotional scene occurs when Sabo reveals his identity to hug Luffy following the revival of forgotten memories between the brothers.

These two promises made by Sabo to Ace's legacy and Luffy's protection forged their unshakable connection which makes this reunion rank as one of the strongest anime reunions in One Piece. It’s a moment that showcases the strength of sibling love and the enduring power of childhood bonds.

4) Violet and Gilbert (Violet Evergarden)

Reunion of Violet and Gilbert (Image via Kyoto Animation)

For much of Violet Evergarden, Violet struggles with the meaning of the final words spoken to her by Major Gilbert, believing him to be dead. In the series’ emotional finale, she finally reunites with him on an isolated island. Unfortunately, Gilbert had misjudged his worthiness for another meeting while Violet's devotion completely astonished him.

The reunion becomes one of the most emotional anime reunions in history as Violet experiences a total emotional breakdown. Their reunion is filled with raw emotion as Violet breaks down, making it one of the most deeply moving anime reunions in recent years. It’s a powerful evidence of love, loss, and redemption.

3) Goku and Grandpa Gohan (Dragon Ball)

Reunion of Goku and Gohan (Image via Toei Animation)

In Dragon Ball, Goku stands a rare chance in his life; the option of meeting again with his adoptive grandfather, Grandpa Gohan, at Baba's tournament. This shocks Goku because he had always thought his grandfather had disappeared. Overjoyed, Goku engages in respectful sparring with Grandpa Gohan, recalling lessons from their training sessions.

Goku seals the bond of their deep love and respect with a hug that marks their reconciliation at the end of their tussle. His grandfather Gohan had been watching over him from the spirit world. Knowing that gives Goku the closure he deserves, making it one of the most beautiful and uplifting, in-spirit anime reunions in the series. It is an inspiring reminder that family bonds persist even after death.

2) Tanjiro and Nezuko (Demon Slayer)

A still of Tanjiro and Nezuko (Image via Ufotable Studio)

One of the most emotionally poignant moments in "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" transpires when Tanjiro Kamado meets his sister Nezuko during the climactic fight in Swordsmith Village.

Having just experienced Nezuko's near death due to the brutal journey into demonhood, he wakes to find her standing in the sunlight, something thought impossible for a demon.

That is, having regained her humanity along with her life, he quickly dashes towards her for an emotional embrace. This emotional reunion in the anime portrays hope, resilience, and the power of familial love through the unfathomable struggle against death.

1) Lelouch and Nunnally (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2)

A still of Lelouch and Nunnally (Image via Sunrise Studio)

High on the ranking stands the intensely emotional meeting between Lelouch and his cherished sister, Nunnally. In the Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2 finale, Nunnally realizes what her brother's grand plan was, and that he ultimately sacrificed everything for her to create a better world.

The raw emotional gravity in this scene, with Nunnally in tears holding on to Lelouch's lifeless body, makes it one of the greatest anime reunions of all time.

Final Thoughts

Anime reunions evoke a variety of strong feelings, spanning from happiness to nostalgia to even heartbreak. Displaying love with tenderness along with friendship and determination dissipates time, to make these anime reunions precious moments in anime history. No matter how much time has passed, these anime reunions show that true bonds can withstand any challenge.

