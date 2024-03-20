10 "you had to be there" Anime moments

There are several "you had to be there" moments in the anime world—popular scenes that, when they first aired, shocked and astounded viewers everywhere. In their respective series, the majority of them have set the standards for what is considered iconic.

Some of these anime moments drove the plot forward and also influenced the anime and manga medium as a whole, becoming a crucial part of the history of Japanese animation. Over the years, many of these significant anime moments have become subjects of discussion among fans. This article shall highlight ten such moments, in no particular order, that made people go "You had to be there" when they first came out.

10 anime moments that make people go "You had to be there"

1) The Aizen twist (Bleach)

There is no denying that Aizen's revelation as the main antagonist of Bleach was a classic anime moment that was popular even among those who hadn't watched the series. It served as a testament to Aizen's enduring legacy as one of the medium's greatest villains, which is why this twist has always been a point of discussion.

During the Soul Society arc, Aizen, one of the Gotei 13 captains, was seemingly murdered by a mysterious individual. However, it was eventually revealed that Aizen was the one pulling the strings and had set up everyone with the powers of his Zanpakuto, Kyoka Suigetsu, thus changing the series forever.

2) Ace's death (One Piece)

One Piece tends to get criticized because its characters rarely die. Fans believe author Eiichiro Oda writes a lot of fake-out deaths, which is something that can be frustrating for a lot of people. However, Oda made an exception to the rule with the death of Portgas D. Ace during the Marineford arc, an event that has since become one of the most prominent anime moments of the last twenty years.

Part of what made this moment so iconic was how much Luffy went through to try to save his brother and how it seemed that he managed to save Ace, only for the latter to give in and allow himself to be provoked by Akainu. While the execution was a bit flawed when Ace decided to go up against Akainu, it was one of those anime moments that has remained in people's minds.

3) L's death (Death Note)

Death Note was one of the most popular series in the 2000s, and there is no denying that L's death was one of those anime moments that remain engraved in many fans' minds. It was a watershed scene in the series, and there is a strong argument to be made that the story was never the same after the world's greatest detective died at the hands of Light Yagami.

Most Death Note fans were not expecting L to die and for the story to move on, which is something that made this decision all the more notorious. Light had played his cards well by erasing his memories and making sure that the events would play out as he wanted them to, thus leading to his victory over his biggest enemy.

4) Naruto's entrance to face Pain (Naruto)

Naruto was the most popular anime of the 2000s and had several "you had to be there" moments in the history of the medium. However, the protagonist's entrance to face Pain eclipses the rest as the high point of the series. It is one of those anime moments that most likely would have broken the internet if social media had been as prevalent as it is today.

Pain had arrived at the Hidden Leaf Village to capture the Nine-Tails and turn the place into absolute chaos, with the likes of Kakashi, Tsunade, and others being unable to challenge him. That is when Naruto arrived with the Toad Sages, determined to fight the man who had taken the life of his master, Jiraiya.

5) Meruem vs. Netero (Hunter X Hunter)

The 2011 adaptation of Hunter X Hunter by Madhouse cemented the series as one of the all-time greats of the shonen genre, and the battle between Meruem and Netero during the Chimera Ant arc is one of those anime moments people shouldn't miss. It is widely regarded as the best battle in the entire series and one of the best in the medium as a whole.

Meruem was viewed as a massive threat to humanity, and Netero was in charge of taking him down, which led to a memorable battle where their philosophies clashed in full force. The battle featured captivating choreography and outstanding animation, and the concepts and narratives connected with this event took the arc to a new level.

6) The United States of Smash (My Hero Academia)

All Might has always been regarded as one of the best characters in the My Hero Academia series, and the Kamino arc cemented his legacy, particularly for going up against his lifelong nemesis, All For One. While the entirety of the battle was intriguing, All Might's final, definitive attack, the United States of Smash, was the peak of the conflict.

The Number One Pro Hero had to sacrifice what little he had left of the One For All Quirks and decided to throw everything he had into one final attack. Studio Bones' animation quality has been praised over the years. By giving this scene the grandiose sense it deserves, it has elevated its popularity among fans.

7) Jotaro vs. Dio (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure)

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is arguably the anime franchise that has generated the most memes in the last few years or so, and it could be strongly argued that Jotaro's fight with Dio at the end of the third part of the series, Stardust Crusaders, fueled the trend. It is one of those anime moments where people had to be there to understand the magnitude of the occasion.

However, this is not only one of those unforgettable anime moments because of the memes but also due to the stakes and the two fighters involved. Jotaro vs. Dio was arguably the most important and iconic battle in the entire franchise, showing what makes these two characters tick and how it cemented JoJo's Bizarre Adventure as one of the most unique anime series when it comes to combat.

8) Lelouch's death (Code Geass)

Lelouch Vi Britannia's death at the end of Code Geass was one of the saddest anime moments in the last two decades and one that cemented this series as a cult classic.

By this point in the series, Lelouch had conquered the world and cemented his place as its ruler. However, he decided to become the world's enemy, so his death, which he manufactured through Suzaku dressed as Zero, united people to create a better society.

9) Satoru Gojo's first Domain Expansion (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Jujutsu Kaisen is already a fairly successful manga series, but the anime adaptation by studio MAPPA elevated the source material to a whole new level of popularity. Satoru Gojo, the Special Grade sorcerer and teacher of the main cast, has become the face of the franchise, and his Domain Expansion in the first season against the Curse, known as Jogo, was one of those anime moments that put the series on the map.

Jogo was a very powerful Curse but he served to show how powerful Gojo is. The latter's use of his Domain Expansion cemented his place (at the time) as the strongest in the series. It was one of the highlights of the first season of the anime, and Gojo's character has remained one of the most popular in the entire industry ever since.

10) Goku turning Super Saiyan for the first time (Dragon Ball Z)

Goku turning into a Super Saiyan for the first time is probably the best example of a "you had to be there" anime moment since the sheer impact it had and how much it has defined Dragon Ball and Shonen genre moving forward cannot be understated.

Not even a Genkidama was able to defeat Frieza on Namek, and the galactic tyrant went on a rampage, hurting Piccolo almost to death and killing Krillin before the rest could react. The death of Krillin set Goku off and unleashed this legendary power, making him the warrior who was meant to destroy Frieza once and for all.

Final thoughts

There have been other anime moments over the years that have stunned and had a significant impact on the world at large. However, the ones listed are, by and large, the most iconic and the ones that have had the biggest effects on their viewers. In fact, the majority of them are now well-known, even to anime fans who haven't watched these shows.

