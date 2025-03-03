The 5 best Jujutsu Kaisen arcs overall (& the 5 worst, ranked)

Not many anime have made such a huge impact in recent years like Jujutsu Kaisen. With magical animation, deep character arcs, and some wonderful battles, it has raised the bar for modern shonen anime. Yet, far from every storyline in the series, is a hit or a miss. Some Jujutsu Kaisen arcs boost the show reputation, while the others falter in execution, pacing, or emotional impact.

In anime storytelling, an arc is a piece of narrative that focuses on a key conflict, event, or character journey.

The development of Jujutsu Kaisen occurs through different arcs, which depict battles that turn the characters around. Some arcs such as The Shibuya Incident enhance the series through uber-epic fights and twists whereas The Culling Game confound with complicated rules and long-winded exposition.

Here is a list ranked from worst to best. Five following the arcs that were proven quite the failure, and five being of the finest Jujutsu Kaisen arcs that surely hit hard

Breaking down the 5 worst Jujutsu Kaisen arcs

10) The Culling Game Arc

A still from Culling Game Arc (Image via Mappa Studio)

The Culling Game Arc introduces a deadly tournament where sorcerers are forced to fight in a battle royale orchestrated by Kenjaku. This Jujutsu Kaisen arc sets forth new elements of the series by adding numerous characters and abilities but its complicated system and arduous framework makes comprehension extremely difficult.

While some fights, like Yuta Okkotsu’s battle against Kurourushi, are thrilling, the lack of clear stakes and excessive exposition make this one of the weakest Jujutsu Kaisen arcs.

9) Itadori's Examination Arc

A still from Itadori's Examination Arc (Image via Mappa Studio)

Higher authorities in the jujutsu world order the execution of Yuji Itadori as their target in the Itadori’s Extermination Arc. Being sentenced to death by Principal Gakuganji, Itadori must evade pursuit while proving his worth as a sorcerer.

This Jujutsu Kaisen arc intensifies when he faces off against experienced enemies, testing his resolve and growth. While the arc is short, it adds an emotional layer to Yuji’s struggle against an unjust system, making it a gripping yet frustrating chapter in the series.

8) The Death Painting Arc

A still from Death Painting Arc (Image via Mappa Studio)

The Death Painting Arc of the series brings forth four elements: Cursed Womb, Death Paintings, Choso, Kechizu, and Eso. A high point in the storyline occurs when Yuji and Nobara fight the Death Painting brothers which reveals their profound connection as well as their remarkable teamwork skills.

However, this Jujutsu Kaisen arc as a whole feels like a transitional phase rather than a fully realized story. It lacks the tension of the previous arcs, making it one of the weaker entries in the series.

7) The Origin of Obedience Arc

A still from Obedience Arc (Image via Mappa Studio)

This one of the short Jujutsu Kaisen arcs focuses on Megumi Fushiguro investigating a series of mysterious deaths linked to an old curse. The battle against the Special Grade Cursed Spirit looks impressive yet this part reads more like a prelude to The Shibuya Incident rather than an independent story arc.

This section of Jujutsu Kaisen lacks the high stakes along with reduced emotional depth that characterizes other main tales of the series.

6) The Fearsome Womb Arc

A still from Fearsome Womb Arc (Image via Mappa Studio)

During the Fearsome Womb Arc, Yuji along with Megumi and Nobara undertake their first Special Grade Curse mission inside a dangerous detention facility. The trio quickly realizes they are outmatched, and Yuji is forced to rely on Sukuna, who seizes the opportunity to display his terrifying power.

Without much effort, Sukuna dominates the curse yet his short period of control causes Yuji to perish in his first death. This arc successfully portrays both the hazards of jujutsu world dangers and Special Grade Curse threats yet fails to deliver impactful emotional depth which makes it one of the weaker Jujutsu Kaisen arcs.

The 5 best Jujutsu Kaisen arcs

5) The Hidden Inventory Arc

A still from Hidden Inventory Arc (Image via Mappa Studio)

This Jujutsu Kaisen arc delves into the past of Gojo and Geto, revealing the pivotal events that turned Geto into a villain. Protection of Riko Amanai by Gojo and Geto turns into a deadly fight against Toji Fushiguro who possesses no cursed energy but exceptional physical strength.

Riko’s tragic fate and Geto’s growing disillusionment with the jujutsu world, add emotional weight to the story. Meanwhile, Gojo’s near-death experience and subsequent awakening elevate this arc with some of the most intense fights in the series, making it one of the most compelling Jujutsu Kaisen arcs.

4) The Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc

A still from Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc (Image via Mappa Studio)

The Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc pits Tokyo Jujutsu High against Kyoto Jujutsu High in an inter-school competition. The battle between Yuji and Aoi Todo stands as the peak of this arc because their developing friendship creates a fight, that the audience will never forget.

The introduction of Hanami, a powerful Special Grade Curse, raises the stakes, making one of the competitive Jujutsu Kaisen arcs, an adrenaline-fueled experience with stunning action sequences.

3) The Vs. Mahito Arc

A still from Vs. Mahito Arc (Image via Mappa Studio)

The Vs. Mahito Arc is one of the most emotionally impactful Jujutsu Kaisen arcs, focusing on Yuji’s growth as a sorcerer and his struggle against Mahito, a sadistic Curse with a deadly ability.

The Vs. Mahito arc stands among the series' most memorable moments because of Junpei's disastrous fate while Yuji battles Mahito in a furious fight. This arc stands out because it connects action sequences thoroughly with psychological tension and emotional development.

2) The Shinjuku Showdown Arc

A still of The Shinjuku Showdown Arc (Image via Mappa Studio)

The Shinjuku Showdown Arc is the culmination of all previous Jujutsu Kaisen arcs, delivering the most intense battles in the series. The most momentous fight occurs when Gojo returns to face Sukuna while the whole world faces danger at its peak.

The mind-blowing battle involving animation, choreography, and sheer emotional strength stands among the most unforgettable anime moments in modern times. This Jujutsu Kaisen arc stands as the top achievement in the series by merging all key elements into one extraordinary package.

1) The Shibuya Incident Arc

A still from Shibuya Incident Arc (Image via Mappa Studio)

The Shibuya Incident Arc defines itself as the longest and most substantial creative piece of the Jujutsu Kaisen narrative. The arc kicks off when Geto’s faction launches an attack on Shibuya, forcing the sorcerers into desperate battles against overwhelming odds.

The sealing of Gojo triggers an uncontrolled fight between Jujutsu sorcerers and Cursed Spirits. Major character deaths, shocking betrayals, and non-stop action make this one of the greatest Jujutsu Kaisen arcs in modern anime. The story takes a drastic shift in direction which creates a permanent impression on the audience.

Final thoughts

Even with Jujutsu Kaisen offering some of the finest storytelling and themes in modern anime, not every Jujutsu Kaisen arc stands on the same pedestal. The great arcs of the series embody this title at its strongest - stacks of intense battles along with intense character developments and emotional stakes.

Alternatively, the weak arcs are likely to have pacing issues, excessive exposition, or lack of real plot advancement. However, even amongst the rest, the weaker Jujutsu Kaisen arcs serve as world-building and character development, contributing to the series' immense popularity.

