10 most ambitious anime characters, ranked

To push the most ambitious anime characters to greatness, destruction, or somewhere in between, ambition is one of the strongest driving forces. Being truly ambitious involves an unquenchable need to reach extensive goals, which include the aspiration to govern nations, eliminate authoritarian governments, or break past every boundary.

Highly ambitious individuals are often relentless, unwavering, and willing to pay any price to reach their goals, making them some of the most fascinating characters in anime. From Monkey D. Luffy’s relentless quest to become the Pirate King to Naruto Uzumaki’s dream of becoming Hokage, this list explores 10 of the most ambitious anime characters ever created.

The characters demonstrate different forms of ambition as each character deeply desires absolute power and control. These 10 most ambitious anime characters demonstrate that ambition enables heroes to become legendary while pushing some individuals toward complete destruction.

Griffith, Sosuke Aizen, and 8 other most ambitious anime characters who stopped at nothing

10) Light Yagami (Death Note)

A still of Light Yagami (Image via Madhouse Studio)

Light Yagami’s ambition goes beyond personal power, he wants to create a utopia free of crime. After acquiring the Death Note, he impersonates Kira to fight against criminals while regarding himself as a divine guardian of justice.

Light Yagami’s unshakable belief in being righteous directly leads him into a dark moral path, while his growing hunger for power causes him to blind himself to his villainous actions.

His intelligence and cleverness position him among the most ambitious anime characters ever. The cat-and-mouse chase between Light and L during the Kira Investigation arc exemplifies his relentless pursuit of control.

9) Izuku Midoriya (My Hero Academia)

A still of Izuku (Image via Studio Bones)

Izuku Midoriya, also known as Deku, embodies ambition through relentless self-improvement. Living in a world shaped by superpowers, he lacks a Quirk, yet he adamantly pursues his aspiration to become the most remarkable hero.

The inheritance of One For All from All Might grows his ambition and compels him to work endlessly in his training and develop strategic plans throughout various demanding challenges.

His growth during arcs like the U.A. Sports Festival, Hero Internship, and Paranormal Liberation War highlights his unwavering determination to protect others and rise to the top. His ambition drives him to become the ultimate symbol of hope, elevating his position among the most ambitious anime characters.

8) Meruem (Hunter x Hunter)

A still of Meruem (Image via Madhouse Studio)

In contrast, Meruem carries very great distinctive abilities of brute force and cunning intuition. Initially, he believes he will be the one who shall rule over all living things until his worldview is totally transformed following his interactions with Komugi.

Through his relentless pursuit of his goals, Meruem grows emotionally, while his transformed outlook enriches his personality to create an original anime depiction of ambitious characters.

His growth during the Chimera Ant arc highlights how ambition can be shaped by experience and unexpected relationships, placing him among complex yet undeniably most ambitious anime characters.

7) Eren Yeager (Attack on Titan)

A still of Eren (Image via Mappa Studio)

Eren Yeager’s ambition transforms him from an angry child seeking revenge to a revolutionary with a world-altering agenda. From the beginning, his goal targets the destruction of Titans while regaining autonomy for human beings. However, as he uncovers deeper truths, his ambitions grow to reshape the entire world.

His journey represents one of the most powerful transformations because he combines absolute determination with a compulsive drive to free himself.

The Marley and Rumbling arcs reveal the extent of his ambition as he takes actions that alter the fate of entire civilizations, cementing him as one of the most ambitious anime characters ever.

6) Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

A still of Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Through sheer perseverance, Naruto Uzumaki represents ambition as the foundation of his unwavering determination. Born as an outcast and mocked by his village, he dreams of becoming Hokage to earn their respect. Unlike others born into power, Naruto builds his strength through relentless hard work and determination.

Repeated tests of his ambition occur during the Chunin Exams, the Pain arc, and the Fourth Great Ninja War, allowing Naruto to prove that resilience and an unbreakable spirit can achieve the impossible. His story is one of overcoming insurmountable odds to become the hero he always aspired to be, making him a perfect example of the most ambitious anime characters.

5) Asta (Black Clover)

A still of Asta (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Asta’s ambition burns brighter than most. Living in a society that bases social positions on magical abilities, Asta refuses to accept the lack of magic in his body since birth. Asta devotes himself to training both his physical strength and anti-magic competence because he wants to rule as the Wizard King.

His journey, marked by intense battles and unwavering perseverance, is filled with defining moments, particularly during the key arcs, Elf Reincarnation and Spade Kingdom.

Asta's unyielding spirit, along with his perpetual push for his dream, makes him rank as one of the most ambitious anime characters, proving that true ambition is about surpassing expectations against all odds.

4) Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)

A still of Luffy (Image via Toei Animation)

From childhood, Monkey D. Luffy dreamed of becoming the Pirate King, which embodies complete liberation. He demonstrates an indefatigable drive throughout his voyage by forming his crew members, confronting strong opponents, and challenging the worldwide authorities.

Arcs like Marineford, Whole Cake Island, and Wano showcase his unstoppable drive to grow stronger and bring his dream to fruition. Luffy’s ambition is not just about power but about carving his own path in the world, making him one of anime’s inspiring and most ambitious anime characters.

3) Dio Brando (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure)

A still of Dio (Image via David Production)

Dio Brando’s ambition is limitless, he desires absolute power and domination over everything. Throughout his lifespan, Dio has methodically worked to seize power by manipulating the Joestar family and then by becoming an immortal vampire. Dio's charisma and ruthless actions solidify his position as the iconic villain in anime history, for ill-gained ambition always leads to disastrous results.

Most notably, in the Stardust Crusaders arc, Dio's desire to destroy the world meets Jotaro and the Joestar lineage. Dio stands as a true carrier of raw ambition that has made him one of the most ambitious anime characters to date.

2) Sosuke Aizen (Bleach)

A still of Sosuke (Image via Studio Pierrot)

At the pinnacle of ambition stands Sosuke Aizen, the ultimate schemer whose ambition is unmatched. At the very beginning, he devotes himself to designing a scheme that aims to eliminate Soul Society, followed by his ascension to become a god.

Due to his gifted intelligence, god-like capabilities, and exceptional managerial skills, Aizen rises above all other anime characters when it comes to ambition.

Aizen’s ability to stay ten steps ahead of everyone makes him the definitive example of the most ambitious anime characters. The Soul Society and Arrancar arcs highlight his masterful planning and his rise to near-omnipotence, proving that ambition in anime can take on many forms.

1) Griffith (Berserk)

A still of Griffith (Image via Studio OLM)

At the top of the list stands Griffith, whose drive for power defines the very essence of ruthless ambition. To conquer his dreams of ruling over a kingdom, he betrays even his closest allies, along with making unreasonable sacrifices. His transformation into Femto during the Eclipse arc is one of anime’s most infamous moments, solidifying him as a character whose ambition knows no bounds.

Through his transformation from an idealistic leader to a merciless god-like figure, Griffith showcases how excessive ambition consumes everything it encounters, which makes him stand among the most ambitious anime characters ever.

Final Thoughts

Ambition yields legendary heroes and despicable villains among anime characters, showcasing the transformative impact it can have in diverse ways. Through their unyielding commitment to their goals, these fictional characters establish themselves as among the most ambitious anime characters, proving that ambition is one of the most powerful forces in storytelling.

