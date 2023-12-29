10 most disliked anime villains of all time

Anime series are renowned for featuring a vast array of characters, ranging from admirable heroes to the most disliked anime villains. The heroes in these series serve as a source of inspiration and motivation for fans, overcoming challenges and staying on the right path despite enduring immense hardships.

On the flip side, villains contribute depth to the narrative, keeping fans thoroughly engaged with the series. While protagonists undeniably play a vital role in captivating audiences, there are instances where villains outshine them, becoming the focal point of attention.

Here's a closer look at some of the most disliked anime villains of all time, exploring the reasons behind why they stand out as disliked among most of the villain platoon.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion and may contain spoilers.

Mahito, Danzou Shimura, and eight other most disliked anime villains of all time

1) Griffith (Berserk)

Griffith as shown in manga (Image via Hakusensha)

Griffith, a Berserk anime and manga series character, transformed from a respected leader to a widely despised figure. His betrayal of the protagonist, Guts, and the Band of the Hawk resulted in a horrifying event known as the Eclipse.

Fans were appalled by Griffith's decisions and his willingness to sacrifice his own comrades. The Eclipse itself was marked by horrors that disturbed and angered viewers, solidifying Griffith's place as one of history's most disliked anime villains.

2) Danzou Shimura (Naruto)

Danzou Shimura is one of the most disliked anime villains shown in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Danzo Shimura is one of the most hated characters in the Naruto series, disliked by many fans due to his rigid approach to protecting the village by any necessary means. In his pursuit of safeguarding the village, he killed and betrayed many innocents whom he deemed a threat.

One tragic event that solidifies his status as the most disliked character is betraying Shisui Uchiha, leading to Shisui taking his own life. Fans criticize Danzo for prioritizing his ambitious goals over ethics and life, and his secretive, self-centered nature, coupled with betraying key characters, has earned him widespread disdain.

3) Shou Tucker (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Shou Tucker as shown in anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Shou Tucker, a character from the Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood series, was a twisted scientist known as the Sewing Life Alchemist. He could create chimeras by combining animals.

However, his horrifying act involved fusing his daughter, Nina, with their pet dog in a desperate attempt to maintain his rank as a State Alchemist. This cruel and ambitious act sparked outrage, cementing Shou Tucker's status as one of history's most disliked anime villains.

The calculated nature of his actions and the unforgivable harm inflicted upon his family undoubtedly make him an unforgettable antagonist despised by fans. Shou Tucker's place among the most hated villains of all time is well-deserved indeed.

4) Frieza (Dragon Ball Z)

Frieza as shown in anime (Image via Studio Toei Animation)

Frieza, the icy emperor of evil from Dragon Ball Z, is a tyrant feared across the universe. He relishes wiping out planets and torturing his victims, all with a chillingly playful smile. One of his worst crimes was destroying the Saiyan planet Vegeta, the home of our hero Goku.

This cold-blooded genocide, wiping out an entire race on a whim, cemented Frieza as one of the most disliked anime villains. His sadistic glee in destruction and utter disregard for life makes him a truly monstrous figure, forever engraved in the hearts of anime fans as a symbol of pure evil.

5) Zagred (Black Clover)

Zagred is one of the most disliked anime villains (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Black Clover, Zagred, the Word Soul Devil, takes top prize in the villainy department. Imagine a twisted puppet master who orchestrated the elves' massacre, manipulated a good guy into becoming a demon god, and revealed inhuman and elf suffering.

That's Zagred. His cruel games and disregard for all life, even his own pawns, make him a truly unforgivable villain. Fans despise his sadistic joy in the chaos and his role in setting off the entire series' conflict, earning him a rightful place amongst anime's most despised bad guys.

6) Johan Liebert (Monster)

Johan Liebert as shown in anime (Imager via Studio Madhouse)

Johan Liebert from the Monster series chills audiences with his cold, empty eyes. He is depicted as a charming monster manipulating people like puppets, twisting them into instruments of destruction and pain. He even orchestrated his own sister's kidnapping as a child. No act is too cruel for Johan. He is fueled by a terrifying lack of empathy and a thirst for chaos.

His chilling demeanor and utter detachment from humanity make him a villain that sends shivers down spines, etching him as one of the most disliked anime villains ever.

7) Gendo Ikari (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

Gendo Ikari is known as one of the most disliked anime villains (Image via Studio Gainax)

In Neon Genesis Evangelion, Gendo Ikari is less monstrous and more chilling. Think puppet master dad. He used his kids like tools in a giant experiment, risking their lives and pushing them to their limits for his own selfish, ambitious goals. He even abandoned his son, Shinji, for years. Cold as ice, Gendo cares more about a dead wife and achieving some mysterious goals than his own children.

This emotional neglect, combined with his manipulative schemes, earns him a spot among the most disliked anime villains. Fans hate his cold heart and willingness to sacrifice anything for his twisted ambitions.

8) Malty S Melromarc (The Rising of the Shield Hero)

Malty S Melromarc is depicted as one of the most disliked anime villains (Image via Studio Kinema Citrus)

In The Rising of the Shield Hero series, Malty Melromarc is the queen of lies and cruelty. She is a spoiled princess who falsely accuses the hero of a horrible crime just to get ahead. Not only does she lie like a rug, but she manipulates everyone around her, reveling in causing pain and suffering.

Her false tears and selfish schemes, all to climb the social ladder, make her a truly despicable villain. Fans despise her for her hypocrisy, her willingness to hurt others, and her role in framing the innocent hero, earning her a top spot on the list of most disliked anime villains ever.

9) Zeke Yeager (Attack on Titan)

Zeke Yeager is known as one of the most disliked anime villains (Image via Studio Wit and MAPPA)

Zeke Yeager from Attack on Titan is a complex but deeply disliked villain. Being a half-brother to Eren Yeager, he is obsessed with ending his own people's suffering, even if it means wiping them out entirely. He manipulates both sides of the war, orchestrating atrocities and pushing for mass extinction through a twisted plan.

His chilling logic and willingness to sacrifice anyone, even his own blood, for his twisted vision of salvation make him a truly horrifying, unforgettable, and one of the most disliked anime villains of all time. Many fans despise his manipulative nature, cold disregard for life, and his role in fueling the devastating conflict that plagues the world of Attack on Titan.

10) Light Yagami (Death Note)

Light Yagami as shown in anime (Image via Studio Madhouse)

Light Yagami, a character from the series Death Note, is often met with mixed feelings from fans. At first, he is portrayed as a high school student who comes into possession of a tool known as the Death Note, granting him the ability to eliminate anyone just by writing their name into the book.

However, his descent into uncertainty and manipulation of others causes some fans to have reservations about him.

Additionally, Light's use of Misa Amane by pretending to love her further adds to his portrayal, blurring the line between being seen as a hero and a villain. Some admire his intellect, while others condemn his unethical choices, making Light one of the most disliked anime villains of all time.

In summation

There are many characters in the world of anime that we don't like as much as others, but it's vital to remember that these characters are just as crucial to the story, even if we don't like them.

Be sure to follow for more anime updates and manga news.