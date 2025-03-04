Solo Leveling season 2 previews Jeju Island Raid Arc in new trailer

On March 4, 2025, Aniplex, a Japanese production studio, unveiled a new teaser trailer for Solo Leveling season 2, previewing the upcoming arc in the anime adaptation, Jeju Island Raid Arc. The arc is set to begin from the next installment, episode 10.

Solo Leveling season 2 is based on a Korean manhwa written by Chugong and illustrated by Dubu. The manhwa continued its serialization from 2018 to 2021 and has 13 volumes in serialization (11 in English). The manga has received a sequel, anime, and game adaptations.

Solo Leveling season 2 unveils trailer for Jeju Island Raid Arc

The teaser trailer for Solo Leveling season 2 commenced with a brief flashback of the series from start to finish: Jinwoo's awakening as an S-rank Hunter to the male protagonist liberating his mother from the Eternal Sleep. The trailer then focused on an island, presumably Jeju Island, where human-sized ants were wandering around.

The trailer then showcased a preview of the fight between Japanese and Korean Hunters who were assembled to attack Jeju Island. The teaser then shifted back to Jeju Island where Korean S-rank Hunters deployed their forces. A brief focus was also put on an egg. The teaser trailer ended with the release of an insect from the egg that trampled the entire island.

The ant hatching through the egg (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The anime sequel started airing on January 4, 2025 (in Winter 2025 Anime Season). Solo Leveling season 2 saw the return of the main voice casting, including Sung Jinwoo voiced by Taito Ban (Mikey from Deca Dence), Cha Haein by Reina Ueda (Ruri from Dr Stone), and Sung Jinah by Haruna Mikawa (Rin from When Will Ayumu Make His Move).

The returning staff members include Shunsuke Nakashige (key animator of Arifureta season 3) as the director, Sawano Hiroyuki (music composer of Guilty Crown) as the music composer, and Tomoko Sudou (key animator of Lycoris Recoil) and Chiaki Furuzumi (key animator of Shiki) as the character designers.

Solo Leveling season 2 summary

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 commenced with Sung Jinwoo continuing his life as a newly awakened Shadow Monarch. After clearing a Red Gate and unveiling himself before the world as a bonafide S-rank Hunter, Sung Jinwoo prepared himself for a hardcore fight in the Demon Castle.

In the Demon Castle, Sung Jinwoo encountered overpowered bosses, including Vulcan and Metus, at each level. However, these two were nothing compared to the boss of the 100th level, Baran. After beating Baran, Jinwoo conquered the Demon Castle and obtained the Elixir of Life.

Afterward, in a touching reunion, Jinwoo was reunited with his mother after releasing her from Eternal Sleep. However, now that Jinwoo achieved his main aim, he was skeptical about entering the Jeju Island Raid. So, he visited the Hunters who were participating in this raid.

