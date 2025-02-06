10 My Hero Academia characters who'd be S-Rank Hunters in Solo Leveling

My Hero Academia characters and Solo Leveling Hunters both stand as humanity’s last defense in dire times. While My Hero Academia characters thrive in a structured society where quirks shape heroism, Solo Leveling S-Ranking Hunters face the chaos of dungeons and eldritch horrors. Despite their different battlegrounds, both worlds center on exceptional individuals protecting civilization.

Heroes battle villains and disasters in the open, while Hunters confront monstrous threats lurking beyond gates. Their parallel struggles highlight how these champions might adapt to each other’s worlds, raising intriguing possibilities of how quirks or Hunter abilities would shift the balance of power.

All Might, Endeavor, and 8 other My Hero Academia characters who'd be S-Rank Hunters in Solo Leveling

1) All Might

One of the My Hero Academia characters All Might as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Inc.)

The former Symbol of Peace would undoubtedly stand among the most powerful S-Rank Hunters in existence. All Might's One For All quirk grants him strength that rivals the might of even the strongest Hunters in Solo Leveling. His ability to change weather patterns with a single punch mirrors the devastating power displayed by top S-Rank Hunters Thomas Andre during high-rank gate battles.

Like the National Level Hunters in Solo Leveling, All Might's mere presence would be enough to deter many high-rank dungeons from forming. His unwavering spirit and determination to save others with a smile would make him an inspiration to lower-rank Hunters, much like how Sung Jin-Woo became a beacon of hope for humanity.

2) Endeavor

One of the My Hero Academia characters Endeavor as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Inc.)

As the current #1 Pro Hero, Endeavor's mastery over hellfire would make him an exceptionally powerful S-Rank Hunter. His combat experience and tactical mind would prove invaluable in dungeon raids, while his Hellflame quirk would be particularly effective against the ice-based monsters often encountered in high-rank gates.

Like the more aggressive S-Rank Hunters in Solo Leveling like Choi Jong-In, Endeavor's fierce determination and drive to be the strongest would push him to tackle increasingly difficult dungeons. His ability to generate flames hot enough to incinerate Nomus would be comparable to the destructive powers wielded by top-tier Hunters.

3) Shigaraki Tomura

One of the My Hero Academia characters Shigaraki Tomura as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Inc.)

Shigaraki's Decay quirk would make him one of the most feared S-Rank Hunters in the Solo Leveling world. His ability to disintegrate anything he touches would be devastating against even the strongest dungeon bosses, similar to how the most powerful Hunters can single-handedly clear S-rank gates.

His evolution as a villain mirrors the growth of Hunters in Solo Leveling, constantly becoming stronger and more refined in his abilities. Like the more morally ambiguous Hunters who focus solely on power, Shigaraki's presence in the Hunter world would be both respected and feared.

4) Izuku Midoriya

One of the My Hero Academia characters Izuku Midoriya as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Inc.)

Deku's journey from quirkless student to the wielder of One For All parallels Sung Jin-Woo's evolution from E-rank to S-rank Hunter. His analytical mind and growing mastery over multiple quirks would make him an exceptional S-Rank Hunter, capable of adapting to various dungeon situations.

Like the strategic S-Rank Hunters in Solo Leveling, Midoriya's ability to analyze and counter enemy patterns would make him particularly effective in raid parties. His determination to protect others would drive him to take on the most dangerous gates, much like how the strongest Hunters face world-ending threats.

5) Bakugo Katsuki

One of the My Hero Academia characters Bakugo as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Inc.)

Bakugo's combat instincts and Explosion quirk would make him a natural S-Rank Hunter. His aggressive fighting style and tactical brilliance would be perfectly suited for solo dungeon clearing, a hallmark of the most capable Hunters in Solo Leveling such as Seo Jiwoo from the Hunters Guild.

His drive to be the absolute best would push him to challenge the strongest gates, similar to how top S-Rank Hunters constantly seek to prove their worth. Bakugo's ability to generate massive explosions would be comparable to the destructive powers wielded by the strongest Hunters in large-scale battles.

6) Shoto Todoroki

One of the My Hero Academia characters Todoroki Shoto as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Inc.)

Todoroki's perfect control over both ice and fire would make him an incredibly versatile S-Rank Hunter. His ability to instantly create massive glaciers and generate intense flames would give him an advantage in both crowd control and single-target combat, essential skills for high-rank gate clearing.

Like the most balanced S-Rank Hunters in Solo Leveling, Todoroki's mastery over two elements would make him an invaluable asset in raid parties. His calculated approach to combat would serve him well in the strategic battles often faced by top-tier Hunters.

7) Dabi

One of the My Hero Academia characters Dabi as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Inc.)

Dabi's blue flames, hot enough to cremate anything they touch, would make him a terrifying S-Rank Hunter. His ruthless approach to combat would be well-suited to the often brutal world of Hunters, where power determines survival.

His abilities would be particularly effective in high-rank gates, where his intense flames could overcome even the strongest monsters. Like the more intimidating S-Rank Hunters in Solo Leveling, Dabi's presence alone would be enough to make lesser monsters retreat in fear.

8) All For One

One of the My Hero Academia characters All For One as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Inc.)

As one of the most powerful villains in My Hero Academia, All For One would likely rank among the highest tier of S-Rank Hunters. His ability to steal and combine multiple quirks mirrors the system of power in Solo Leveling Go Gun-Hee, where Hunters can grow stronger through various means.

His centuries of combat experience and the vast array of abilities would make him comparable to National Level Hunters, capable of facing even the strongest gates alone. Like the most powerful figures in Solo Leveling, All For One's very existence would represent a force of nature in the Hunter world.

9) Overhaul

One of the My Hero Academia characters Overhaul as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Inc.)

As one of the My Hero Academia characters, Overhaul's ability to disassemble and reassemble matter would make him a unique and powerful S-Rank Hunter. His quirk would be particularly effective against boss monsters, able to literally take them apart at a molecular level.

Like the more calculating S-Rank Hunters in Solo Leveling such as the Japanese S-Rank hunter Kei, Overhaul's methodical approach to combat would make him especially dangerous in tactical situations. His ability to instantly repair damage to himself or his allies would make him an invaluable asset in high-rank gate raids.

10) Hawks

One of the My Hero Academia characters Hawks as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Inc.)

Hawks' incredible speed and control over his feathers would make him an exceptional S-Rank Hunter specializing in reconnaissance and rapid response. His ability to gather information while simultaneously engaging in combat would be invaluable for raid planning and dungeon clearing, rivaling the most agile My Hero Academia characters in adaptation to the Solo Leveling universe.

Like the more agile S-Rank Hunters in Solo Leveling, Hawks' mobility and versatility would make him particularly effective against flying monsters and in complex dungeon environments. His professional attitude and strategic mind would make him a natural leader in Hunter operations.

Conclusion

These powerful My Hero Academia characters would transform the Hunter world's power dynamics in unprecedented ways. From All Might's overwhelming physical prowess rivaling National Level Hunters, to Shigaraki's instant-kill Decay quirk that could challenge even the strongest gate bosses, each My Hero Academia character would bring unique tactical advantages to the S-Rank Hunter system.

Their diverse quirks would revolutionize dungeon-clearing strategies, while their hero training would introduce new combat methodologies to the Hunter Association in the Solo Leveling world. Most importantly, their presence would establish a new benchmark for S-Rank potential, possibly exceeding the current limits of what Hunters are thought capable of achieving.

