10 Quirks in My Hero Academia that ruin fans' suspension of disbelief

My Hero Academia is known for its wonderfully varied Quirk system featuring a compelling variety of powers that can be anything from the mundane superstrength to the wacky. But Quirks are not made equal. Although many blend right in, some stretch the limits of what’s believable, making fans wonder what they should think.

Some Quirks either have too many moving pieces or don’t make sense enough, straining the suspension of disbelief that is the bedrock of enjoying the series. From unusual physical transformations to powers that lead to more questions than answers, these Quirks can feel out of place even in a world where supers are par for the course.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion on My Hero Academia.

Comic quirk, Pop Off, and 8 other quirks in My Hero Academia that ruin fans' suspension of disbelief

1) Manga Fukidashi’s Comic Quirk

Manga Fukudashi as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Bones Inc.)

Manga Fukidashi, the Comic style student of class one-B, can create onomatopoeic sound effects as real objects. Words like "BOOM!" or "SLAM!" are expected to appear in the real world and the environment. While undeniably creative and visually fun, this Quirk raises several logistical questions.

How do the words translate into tangible force? Does his vocabulary limit them? And most importantly, why would such a specific power evolve in a world where natural selection favors more practical abilities? Fukidashi’s Quirk pushes the boundaries of believability, even for a superpowered universe.

2) Minoru Mineta’s Pop Off

Minoru Mineta as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Bones Inc.)

Minoru Mineta’s Pop Off Quirk allows him to produce sticky spheres from his head that he can detach and use in combat. The adhesive strength of the spheres varies depending on Mineta’s health and stamina, and he can bounce on them for mobility.

While this Quirk has its moments of usefulness, it feels inherently gimmicky and more suited for comedic relief than hero work. The idea of a hero pulling purple balls from their scalp and throwing them at villains seems more absurd than effective, making it hard for fans to take Mineta seriously as a future pro hero.

3) Toru Hagakure’s Invisibility

Toru Hagakure as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Bones Inc.)

In My Hero Academia, Toru Hagakure’s Invisibility Quirk makes her completely invisible, and she can use light manipulation to create blinding flashes. While invisibility is a classic superpower, Hagakure’s Quirk has glaring limitations. Her usefulness in combat is minimal unless she’s sneaking up on someone, and her inability to turn visible at will creates awkward situations.

The mechanics of her invisibility also raise questions—does she refract light entirely? How does her invisibility affect her interactions with the physical world? While fans enjoy her bubbly personality, her Quirk often feels more like a novelty than a practical ability for hero work.

4) Yuga Aoyama’s Navel Laser

Yuga Aoyama as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Bones Inc.)

Yuga Aoyama has a Quirk called Navel Laser, which fails, to say the least, because he can shoot a powerful laser beam from his stomach. While there’s no denying this is a flashy power on the battlefield, the broken comicness of the ability—like how Aoyama gets tummy aches if he overuses it—drains credibility.

Laser beams shot from the belly button make the hero fighting villains seem like a joke. Aoyama’s flamboyant personality and insecurities make him more than just a plot device, but his Quirk is still one of the least believable in the series.

5) Koji Koda’s Anivoice

Koji Koda as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Bones Inc.)

Koji Koda’s Anivoice Quirk allows him to communicate with and command animals. While the idea has potential, its practical applications in a hero setting are limited. Koda’s effectiveness depends entirely on the availability of animals nearby, which can render him useless in urban or controlled environments.

Furthermore, fans often wonder how he interacts with different species. Does he need to know their language? Are there limits to the type of animals he can command? The ambiguity surrounding Anivoice detracts from its potential, making it a Quirk that stretches believability.

6) Spinner’s Gecko

Spinner as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Bones Inc.)

Spinner, a member of the League of Villains, has the Gecko Quirk, which grants him the physical traits and abilities of a gecko. This includes enhanced climbing skills and a reptilian appearance. While this Quirk has some utility, it feels underwhelming for someone involved in high-stakes villainy.

While interesting in theory, Gecko powers don’t translate well to combat or large-scale conflicts, making Spinner’s role feel more like a henchman than a serious threat. His reliance on weapons rather than his Quirk emphasizes its lack of practicality.

7) Tatami Nakagame’s Foldabody

Tatami Nakagame as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Bones Inc.)

Tatami Nakagame’s Foldabody Quirk allows her to compress and stretch her body like an accordion. While this ability is unique, it’s also highly impractical in most combat scenarios. Her folded form doesn’t provide any significant defensive or offensive advantages, and the visual of a human accordion often comes across as more comical than intimidating.

Fans have questioned how such a power could lead to a successful hero career, making Foldabody one of the series' most bizarre and least believable Quirks.

8) Bubble Girl’s Bubbles

Bubble Girl as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Bones Inc.)

Bubble Girl, a pro hero, has the Bubbles Quirk, which allows her to produce bubbles infused with any scent she chooses. While this Quirk could be useful for reconnaissance or disorienting enemies with unpleasant odors, its overall practicality in combat is limited.

The sheer specificity of the ability makes it difficult to imagine how Bubble Girl could handle serious threats. Despite her appealing design and dedication as a hero, fans often feel that her Quirk doesn’t live up to the standards set by other professional heroes.

9) Mustard’s Gas

Mustard as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Bones Inc.)

Mustard, a minor villain, possesses the Gas Quirk, which allows him to emit and control poisonous gas. While undeniably powerful, the effectiveness of this Quirk entirely depends on his ability to avoid counterattacks and maintain control of the area.

Furthermore, Mustard himself is physically weak and relies on a gas mask to survive his ability. This dependency undermines his Quirk's fear factor, as removing his mask effectively nullifies his power. The combination of a niche ability and glaring vulnerabilities makes Gas a less-than-believable Quirk.

10) Mirio Togata’s Permeation

Mirio Togata as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Bones Inc.)

Mirio Togata’s Quirk Permeation allows him to pass through solid matter and makes him almost untouchable in combat. It is one of the series' most visually impressive and skill-dependent Quirks. However, the mechanics of this ability are often a source of confusion for fans. Mirio is forced to turn off his Quirk to touch the physical world, which, in theory, should leave him vulnerable at critical moments.

The technicalities of how his senses and body work while he’s intangible add layers of complexity that stretch the suspension of disbelief. Although Mirio has control over Permeation, its complex nature makes it one of the most heavily contested Quirks in My Hero Academia.

In conclusion

While My Hero Academia fares well in its creativity and Quirks, some powers will push the suspension of disbelief a bit too much. From powers with such specific uses as Bubble Girl’s bubbles to the obscurity of the mechanics behind Manga Fukidashi’s Comic Quirk — these powers have every reason to make less sense in a world built atop the premise of evolutionary superpowers.

These Quirks don’t ruin the series as a whole, but they eventually demonstrate that even in the wildest of universes, any concept can be too silly to fully resonate with fans.

