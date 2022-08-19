8 oddest Quirks from My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia has many odd Quirks that stand out for one reason or another. They're often impractical or strange effects in a world where there is no shortage of overpowered and commonplace powers.

That doesn't make them bad per se. Instead, these My Hero Academia powers are just weird compared to the norm. This listicle primarily focuses on the official anime, which includes some interesting abilities from the movies.

It won't mention the strange Quirks found in the Vigilantes spin-off. These powers range all over the place, even when it comes to how important their user is to the series.

Eight of the most bizarre Quirks in My Hero Academia

8) Manifest (Tamaki Amajiki)

The ability to transform one's limbs into anything based on the food a person eats is incredibly versatile. Unsurprisingly, Tamaki Amajiki is shown to be a terrific fighter and is part of The Big Three in My Hero Academia.

He's shown to have various powers due to this Quirk, such as:

Tentacles

Centaur legs

A giant cannon

Such powers can seem rather random, but that's part of the charm of this impressive ability. Takamaki regularly eats Takoyaki as a result of this Quirk since its related powers make it valuable in most situations.

He's unquestionably the most important character on this list, so his power might not seem too odd to some My Hero Academia fans due to that. In a vacuum, Manifest is pretty bizarre.

7) Outburst (Emi Fukukado)

An example of this power, as shown in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via Bones)

In a series of many flashy and exciting powers, something like Outburst stands out for being rather odd. It essentially gives the user the ability to force others near them to start laughing, to the point that it makes them easy to defeat.

Considering Ms. Joke has never had a genuine showcase, it's hard to tell how effective this Quirk is. It's similar to the power Mr. Smiley had in one of My Hero Academia's OVAs.

Just to avoid redundancy, his Smile Quirk won't be listed in a later entry since it's fundamentally similar to Ms. Joke's Outburst ability, and there isn't much else to talk about regarding it.

6) Whole-Body Lens (Taneo Tokuda)

One of the less combat-useful abilities in My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Taneo Tokuda is an anime-only character who is a journalist with a Quirk very useful for that line of work. That ability is known as Whole-Body Lens, which makes the various parts of his body act like cameras. He's also capable of printing photos out of his chest, which is pretty weird.

Not every ability in this series has to be practical for combat. In this case, it's very useful for his job as a journalist since he will always have the photos he needs. This power only allows him to take pictures and doesn't have anything to do with taking videos of whatever is happening in front of him.

5) Blade-Tooth (Moonfish)

That's his teeth, by the way (Image via Bones)

Long extendable body parts are a reasonably standard superpower. However, having long extendable teeth that can also act as blades is a bit odder by comparison. Moonfish was a minor villain who was used to good effect before being defeated by Fumikage Tokoyami's Dark Shadow.

This Quirk has a surprising amount of potential since it's capable of easily hurting enemies while also being capable of giving the user some extra mobility. The teeth are capable of breaking, but it doesn't seem to have a significant effect on the number of his teeth in his later appearances in My Hero Academia.

4) Comic (Manga Fukidashi)

It's as strange as it looks (Image via Bones)

Comicman's design is strange, so it's no surprise that his Quirk would also be rather odd. His power is essentially the ability to make onomatopoeia become real. For example, he can state "BOING," which will create letters capable of bouncing off some attacks.

It's actually a very versatile ability with a ton of potential. Unfortunately, he's part of the woefully underdeveloped Class 1-B, so My Hero Academia fans couldn't see the full capabilities of this power. It is worth stating that this ability causes his head to look like a comic panel or speech bubble.

3) Telescopic (Tatami Nakagame)

It's almost comical how odd this Quirk is. Basically, Tatami can retract any part of her body. This process happens almost instantly, making it good for protecting the usual from potentially harmful attacks. The downside to this ability is that expanding her body parts back to their original place takes some time to happen.

It's not the most exciting ability to talk about in My Hero Academia, but Tatami was a decent fighter with this otherwise bizarre Quirk from the little that fans saw of her. Telescopic is definitely nowhere near as flashy or practical compared to some of the other powers on this list.

2) Meatball (Seiji Shishikura)

An example of this strange ability (Image via Bones)

There was a minor character from Shiketsu High School known as Seiji Shishikura who appeared in the Provisional Hero License Exam Arc. His Quirk is known as Meatball, which has the power to manipulate flesh. That includes his own flesh or anybody he's fighting.

A good showcase of his power can be seen when he fought Kirishima in this arc, as he turned the defensive hero into a pathetic blob. Just look at how odd the image for this entry is. Seiji can also use this ability defensively, although it's not too remarkable in that regard.

1) Papyrus (Salaam)

He's always looking either to the left or to the right in My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Fans of My Hero Academia should know that there are plenty of movies in the series. One of those movies is My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission, which features the top Egyptian Pro Hero. His name is Salaam, and he possesses the Papyrus Quirk.

This ability essentially flattens his body to be paper-thin. It's surprising how something so simple made him the top hero of a country, especially since he's always in this strange 2D form.

Funnily enough, fans never get to see his back since he always seems to be facing forward, regardless of whether he's looking to his left or right.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

