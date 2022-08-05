My Hero Academia Chapter 362 (leaked): Fans are unhappy with Tamaki’s portrayal

Despite the heavy buildup, Tamaki Amajiki had a very underwhelming performance in My Hero Academia Chapter 362.

In the previous chapter, the Big Three all took on Shigaraki/AFO, as Mirio Togata and Nejire Hado really hyped up Tamaki's limitless potential with his Manifest Quirk. They even believed that he could realistically hurt the villain. With that being said, Tamaki set up a massive super move that involved a giant plasma cannon.

He finally unleashed the attack in My Hero Academia Chapter 362. Unfortunately, none of that really mattered in the end. According to leaks, Shigaraki/AFO was completely unfazed by the attack. Unsurprisingly, some readers weren't happy with that particular development.

My Hero Academia Chapter 362 disappoints readers with how Tamaki was treated

What happens in the upcoming chapter?

My Hero Academia Chapter 362 leaks have already spread across Twitter. It starts off with Tamaki setting up his ultimate move, Vast Hybrid: Plasma Cannon. The attack is made up of multiple fruits, plants, and even animals. Furthermore, Nejire used her Quirk to power up his plasma cannon with energy waves.

Tamaki goes into a flashback sequence where he thinks about all the people who inspired him, including Kirishima and Tetsutetsu. He then fires off a powerful laser beam into the sky. Emitting a blinding flash of light, it can be seen for at least several miles.

Sadly, despite all the previous setup, Tamaki's super move did very little against Shigaraki/AFO. They directly stated that All Might would've survived the attack in his prime. Since their power level should be comparable, they never had to worry about Tamaki.

Needless to say, Tamaki fans aren't pleased with the results

Some readers believed Tamaki deserved better in My Hero Academia Chapter 362. He did everything he could to slow down Shigaraki/AFO. Of course, since he isn't a main character, Tamaki was never going to deal any major damage.

Websites like Reddit have also been particularly harsh towards Horikoshi's writing. u/citrcn points out the unnecessary build-up to Tamaki's ultimate attack:

"Actually, why even build up Tamaki's attack if it doesn't do anything? I get that they can't damage ShigAFO until Deku arrives, but then giving a build-up to Tamaki's attack seems useless?"

Keep in mind that readers already know that Shigaraki/AFO is overpowered. He took out Star and Stripe in a previous arc. Despite her reality warping Quirk, the number one hero in the United States couldn't do anything to stop him.

For some readers, they didn't need Horikoshi to remind them yet again. He already got the point across several times before My Hero Academia Chapter 362. Speaking of which, u/A_VeryUniqueUsername brings up the predictable nature of this writing style:

"Getting tired of seeing Shigaraki tank everything so far… I get it’s to mirror how everyone else felt against All Might all these years but from my understanding Tamaki’s super-move should have at least injured him."

Tamaki was never going to be the one to stop Shigaraki/AFO. However, that's not what readers wanted with My Hero Academia Chapter 362. Most just wanted to see his super move have an impact or even look good.

Unsurprisingly, a few Tamaki fans voiced their displeasure over his portrayal, such as u/sharkprincefishstick:

"I’m really mad about that Suneater bit. A massive mutant railgun with no upper limit couldn’t hurt Shiggy, but Bakugo’s explosions could? You really couldn’t give Tamaki this one thing, Hori?"

For some readers, My Hero Academia Chapter 362 is full of stock cliches. The main hero always has to do everything against the main villain and unsurprisingly, everybody is just stalling for time until Izuku Midoriya arrives.

Sweet Taste of Freibadpommes @UnwoundFuture The heroes preparing for everything and the villains coming in to beat them to the ground anyway is so fucking boring. Shigaraki is too overpowered. He is fucking boring. Everything is boring right now. Read this a million times The heroes preparing for everything and the villains coming in to beat them to the ground anyway is so fucking boring. Shigaraki is too overpowered. He is fucking boring. Everything is boring right now. Read this a million times

Shigaraki/AFO won't take any decisive hits from anybody else and Endeavor doesn't count since AFO simply took over Shigaraki's body instead.

Either way, Tamaki fans might feel disrespected with My Hero Academia Chapter 362. Despite the heavy buildup, he really didn't accomplish anything in the end.

