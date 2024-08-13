My Hero Academia finale revealed what happened to Spinner after the timeskip, and fans may have missed it

While it has been some time since My Hero Academia finale was released, some fans weren't as satisfied by the final chapter as they wished to know the status of the villains post-timeskip, especially Spinner. However, the truth is that the final chapter did confirm Spinner's status.

After the My Hero Academia manga gave fans the conclusion to Spinner's story in chapter 427, it hinted at his actions after that in the final chapter. Unfortunately, not all fans may have noticed this as it wasn't specially revealed but was hinted at as part of a series of events that took place over the years.

My Hero Academia chapter 427 saw Izuku Midoriya go to Spinner and reveal Shigaraki Tomura's message to him. This moment saw the villain become very emotional as he was reminded of the time he spent with his friend. With that, he made a decision, the result of which is reflected in My Hero Academia finale.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

What happened with Spinner in the My Hero Academia finale?

Spinner as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As seen in My Hero Academia chapter 427, after Spinner learned about Shigaraki Tomura's final words, he was heartbroken as he failed to save his friend. He was angry at Deku for killing him but more angry at himself for failing to take action before the final war began.

With the final war over, Spinner was certain that the world would forget about Shigaraki Tomura. Hence, he decided to write a book about his legacy, the Symbol of Fear, and how the League of Villains lived to destroy. Effectively, it was supposed to be a book meant to stick it to the Heroes forever.

Mr. Compress reading the League of Villains book (Image via Shueisha)

While this was the last time Spinner appeared in the manga, the series revealed what happened to him during the time skip. As declared, Spinner wrote a book on the League of Villains. This was shown in My Hero Academia finale as a book called "The League of Villains" was shown having hit the shelves in bookstores. The manga revealed this amidst the collage of events that took place during the eight-year timeskip.

That said, when Spinner declared to Deku that he wanted to write a book on Shigaraki Tomura and the League of Villains, the hero suggested the villain turn the book into a comic. Hence, there is no way to know whether Spinner's book that got published during the time skip was a novel or a comic book.

Deku and Spinner as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Nevertheless, there is no way to learn whether "The League of Villains" book was successful or not. This is because, the manga only showed one person reading the book, former League of Villains member Atsuhiro Sako, also known as Mr. Compress.

But this reveal made one thing clear about Spinner, it is that even if he was in prison, he was not scheming any revenge and was spending his time creating books and getting them published.

