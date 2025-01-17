Deku always used his brain before his fist in My Hero Academia, and that's what sets him apart

My Hero Academia stands out with its blend of action, emotional depth, and world-building. At its core is Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku, a hero who balances intellect and emotion. Unlike many shonen protagonists, Deku uses strategy and analysis, defining heroism as a mix of observation and power. However, some fans argue that as Deku masters One For All (OFA), he becomes a brute who only “punches harder.”

This critique is misleading and overlooks the evolution of his fighting style. In My Hero Academia, Deku adapts his strategies in real time, showcasing intelligence and creativity in battles. Through careful analysis of his fights, it’s evident that Deku has never abandoned his intellect. Instead, he refines his approach, balancing strength with quick thinking and innovative tactics. His growth reflects a hero who relies on brains as much as brawn.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article solely belong to the author.

Deku’s most intense battles showcase his growth as a hero in My Hero Academia

Deku, as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

The misconception in My Hero Academia that Deku relies solely on brute strength stems mainly from two fights: his first battle with Muscular and his clash with Shigaraki during the Paranormal Liberation War arc. Both cases involve Deku focusing on overpowering his opponent, but the context justifies his actions.

Against Muscular, Deku faced a dire situation where strategy took a backseat to protect Kota. His actions were a testament to his resolve to save lives at any cost. In the Shigaraki fight, Deku’s emotions clouded his judgment as he believed he was destined to defeat All For One’s successor. The villains exploited this recklessness to target his allies.

However, these moments emphasize Deku’s growth. He learns to balance his emotional intensity with strategic thinking, showing he is not infallible but constantly evolving as a hero.

Deku’s strategic mind defies the ‘punch harder’ criticism

Deku’s intellect is evident in numerous battles, countering the "punch harder" criticism. In his fight against Stain, Deku analyzes the villain’s Quirk, coordinates with Iida and Todoroki, and adapts mid-battle to help neutralize the threat.

During the provisional license exam, his leadership shines as he strategizes with classmates to overcome challenges, including Camie’s illusion-based Quirk. Deku’s ability to adapt quickly under pressure underscores his tactical thinking.

His fight against Gentle Criminal further showcases his intelligence. Deku analyzes Gentle’s elasticity fields, predicts his movements, and uses Gentle’s abilities against him.

These examples highlight Deku’s reliance on observation and strategy over brute strength, reinforcing his growth as a thoughtful and adaptive hero. Deku’s core philosophy is using observation and intelligence to overcome obstacles, even when his opponent is a wild card.

Growth through adaptation

Deku, as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Deku’s growth as a fighter is marked by refining his intellect and adapting in real time. Early on, his strategies were pre-planned, relying on careful analysis before fights began. As he matures, he becomes more adept at adjusting mid-battle. His second fight with Muscular highlights this evolution. Unlike their first encounter, where brute strength was his only option, Deku uses his new Quirks strategically to exploit Muscular’s weaknesses and win efficiently.

In his battle with Lady Nagant, Deku showcases advanced tactical skills by predicting her attacks, analyzing angles, and tricking her with a decoy. These examples illustrate how Deku’s composure and intelligence enable him to overcome challenges, proving his growth as a resourceful and adaptable hero.

Misunderstanding the Hero’s journey

The criticism that Deku no longer “thinks” in battle arises from unrealistic comparisons to characters like Light Yagami or Batman, who rely on meticulous premeditation. Deku’s strength lies in his ability to adapt and strategize in the heat of battle. This evolution reflects lessons from mentors like Endeavor, who stress parallel processing—acting instinctively while maintaining situational awareness.

Deku’s journey focuses on balance: maximizing OFA’s potential while managing his emotions in high-pressure situations. His fights demonstrate not just raw power but also strategy, creativity, and a profound understanding of his strengths and limitations. These traits highlight Deku’s growth as a well-rounded and thoughtful hero.

Conclusion

Izuku Midoriya is a strategist, not a brute. In My Hero Academia, he uses intellect to navigate battles. From meticulous early planning to adaptive strategies later, he proves that strength comes from both mind and body.

Criticisms reducing him to a simple brawler overlook his growth and the narrative’s depth. Deku’s intelligence highlights the series’ core message: heroism is about power, heart, determination, and critical thinking, even under pressure.

