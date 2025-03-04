Don't Touch Me Kotesashi anime announced for 2025

On March 4, 2025, the anime adaptation of the Don't Touch Me Kotesashi manga was announced for release in 2025. The series' author also shared a special illustration to commemorate the anime adaptation of his work. More information regarding the anime's release date, voice cast, and other details has yet to be announced.

Don't Touch Me Kotesashi (Sawaranaide Kotesashi-kun) is based on a manga series written and illustrated by Takuya Shinjou. The manga began serialization in May 2021 and has thus far compiled 10 volumes, currently published only in Japanese and still awaiting an English-language release.

Don't Touch Me Kotesashi anime set to be released in 2025

The commemorative visual by the manga's author (Image via X@kotesashi_anime)

The anime adaptation, as announced through Don't Touch Me Kotesashi's official X account, is set to air in 2025. Since the Winter 2025 anime season is about to conclude, releasing the anime in the following season, Spring 2025, may not be possible; thus, the release might happen in the second half of 2025.

Takuya Shinjou, the author of Don't Touch Me Kotesashi, released a commemorative illustration to celebrate the anime adaptation of his work. The illustration features five female characters from the manga: Aoba Kitahara, Aroma Kusunoki, Izumi Sumiyoshi, Chiyo Sayamagaoka, and Miyuki Hongou. The voice cast for all these characters has yet to be revealed.

Takuya Shinjou also shared a message on this occasion, expressing his disbelief that he never expected his manga to receive an anime adaptation. He thanked his fans, editors, and everyone else involved with his manga and encouraged his fans to look forward to the anime adaptation.

The manga series is also available to read online on Kodansha's Magazine Pocket website, which also publishes the series in physical volumes. Additionally, to commemorate the announcement of the Don't Touch Me Kotesashi anime, the first 15 chapters of the manga will be available to read for free on the online app.

Don't Touch Me Kotesashi (Sawaranaide Kotesashi-kun) synopsis

The cover of the manga's first volume (Image via Takuya Shinjou/Kodansha)

The manga is an ecchi-sports series centered around Kouyou Kotesashi, the male protagonist, who aims to become a sports doctor (a doctor who treats athletes' injuries across various sports). However, due to his family's financial situation, Kotesashi has no choice but to secure a scholarship to attend medical school.

He enrolls in Seiwa University Affiliated High School, a school renowned for its athletes. Immediately after joining, Kotesashi is assigned as a personal masseur for some 'unique' female athletes who may also need assistance with their mental well-being. Will Kotesashi take on this job that requires patience?

