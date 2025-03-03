One Piece chapter 1142 confirms series' next break

Monday, March 3, 2025, saw the official release week for One Piece chapter 1142 begin, also bringing with it initial spoilers concerning a potential post-release break week for the series. X (formerly Twitter) user and reputable series leaker @pewpiece (Pew) has confirmed that the manga will be taking a break a week after the release of chapter 1142.

This was to be somewhat expected by the series’ fanbase considering that One Piece chapter 1142’s release would be the third for the series in as many calendar weeks. Such news was to be expected thanks to mangaka Eiichiro Oda’s typical three-on-one-off release cadence, which has been his seemingly preferred approach for quite some time.

One Piece chapter 1142 likely to end on massive cliffhanger following Loki’s freedom

As mentioned above, Oda has historically shown a preference for the three-on-one-off release schedule which One Piece chapter 1142’s post-release break week is following. Oda has used this for several years of serialization now, deviating from it mostly only for publication breaks from Shueisha and any extended rest Oda himself may need. Oda has rarely released four issues in a row, but this has only happened twice in the last two-plus years.

Likewise, Oda is sticking to his typical release cadence here, which should not come as a surprise to fans. However, what is surprising is the timing with which Oda appears to be taking this break. While it wouldn’t have fit with his release schedule, it’s difficult to believe that chapter 1142 will have a better break-week cliffhanger than Loki’s release. This likewise may speak to where the series is headed in the near future, both in chapter 1142 and beyond.

Assuming Loki isn’t somehow put back into his restraints early on in One Piece chapter 1142, fans can likely expect a fight to begin between him and the other parties present. Confirmation of a break after chapter 1142’s release suggests that Loki may even prove outright victorious, or show himself to be on the path to victory as the issue ends. This would be one cliffhanger comparable to Loki’s freedom in terms of viability as a break-week cliffhanger.

Another option could be that the cliffhanger doesn’t have anything to do with Loki at all. Rather, it may mark the start of the Holy Knights’ plan to abduct the Elbaphian children. In such a scenario, the break week cliffhanger would likely tease Nico Robin, Tony Tony Chopper, Jewelry Bonney, Jaguar D. Saul, Franky, and Ripley versus the Holy Knights present. This would be equally viable as a break week cliffhanger as almost anything to do with Loki.

Chapter 1142 is set to officially release on Monday, March 10, 2025. Following its release, the series is expected to return on Monday, March 24, 2025, with chapter 1143, given currently available information.

