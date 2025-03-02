One Piece chapter 1142: Release date and time, where to read, and more

One Piece chapter 1142 is set to release on Monday, March 10, 2025 at 12 am JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. With Loki now freed thanks to Luffy and Zoro, the pair will likely team up with Sanji and Hajrudin’s crew to stop the Giant, who clearly has sinister intentions.

Unfortunately, verifiable spoilers for One Piece chapter 1142 are unavailable at the time of writing this article. While they're expected to be leaked at some point, they're unlikely to arrive this early in a typical release week for the series.

However, fans do at least have official release information for One Piece chapter 1142 via official sources like Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform. Follow along as this article breaks down that information, speculates on what to expect from One Piece chapter 1142, and more.

One Piece chapter 1142 release date and time

Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji prepare to face their largest foe since Oars in One Piece chapter 1142 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1142 officially releases at 12 am JST on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Japan. A majority of overseas readers will instead see the issue be made available on Sunday, March 9. Very few international audiences will instead see chapter 1142 go live early in the morning on Monday, March 10, like Japanese readers. Exact time of release will vary by region and timezone.

Chapter 1142 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local release time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Sunday, March 9, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Sunday, March 9, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Sunday, March 9, 2025 Central European Time 4PM, Sunday, March 9, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Sunday, March 9, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Sunday, March 9, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Monday, March 10, 2025 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Monday, March 10, 2025

Where to read One Piece chapter 1142

Zoro and Sanji will likely argue at some point in One Piece chapter 1142 (Image via Toei Animation)

For overseas audiences, there are three major options for reading chapter 1142 immediately upon its official release. Two free options include Viz Media’s official website and Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform, but both limit how much of a series users can read overall. While Shonen Jump+ does offer full access to One Piece and more series, Shueisha gates this behind a monthly subscription fee.

One Piece chapter 1141 recap

One Piece chapter 1141 began with Nami and Road returning to the village, while she ranted about the lack of treasure. Focus then shifted to Ripley, who explained to Franky that Elbaph’s villages each live on a branch and have their own rich history. She then explained that one village’s branch had to be severed when it was lit ablaze by a lightning strike. Focus then returned to the party, where Nami reunited with a very drunk Usopp and Brook.

As the former got into some antics, she sat down next to Jinbe, commenting on how Usopp had finally achieved his dream of going to Elbaph. Focus then shifted to Luffy and Zoro in the Underworld, shocked to see Loki injured. Luffy wanted to free him immediately, but Zoro hesitated given he was the size of Oars. Zoro then kicked Loki in the wound Figarland Shamrock gave him, upsetting Luffy and causing a brief argument about getting a doctor.

Eventually, they decided to get a village Giant doctor rather than Chopper since it was closer and the unconscious Loki seemed to be on the verge of death. However, they then saw Hajrudin’s crew and Sanji falling down in a Svarr, with Luffy saving them. They then begged him not to free Loki, with Zoro saying they were too late. The issue ended with Loki standing up and smiling evilly as he reached for his weapon, an apparent hammer which Hajrudin called Ragnir.

What to expect from One Piece chapter 1142 (speculative)

One Piece chapter 1142 should open up with a continued focus on the group in the Underworld as they prepare to fight Loki. Fans can also expect to learn more about Loki here, likely via a rant about what he plans to do or where he wants to go first.

This should quickly devolve into him attacking Luffy and co, with everyone present getting serious from the start as the fight begins. The issue will likely end with a single attack from Loki taking out one of the Giants present, emphasizing just how strong he truly is.

