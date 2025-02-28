One Piece chapter 1141 raw scans: Loki's massive size highlighted as Zoro and Luffy free him

One Piece chapter 1141 raw scans were expected to clarify points made by text-based spoilers released earlier, such as Loki’s incredible size next to Monkey D. Luffy. Unofficially leaked on Thursday, February 27, 2025, the raw scans did better illustrate this shocking difference in size, which text-based spoilers didn’t exaggerate.

Ad

One Piece chapter 1141 raw scans also better illustrated the exact manner in which Hajrudin and his New Giant Warrior Pirates arrive on the scene to stop Luffy and Zoro. Lastly but certainly not least, raw scans offer a key look at the scope and size of the Treasure Tree Adam, and the sacrifices Elbaph must make.

One Piece chapter 1141 raw scans see Luffy appear almost unnoticeable next to Loki’s full size

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

One Piece chapter 1141 raw scans begin with a look at the issue’s cover story, which continues Yamato’s pilgrimage across Wano. Ulti can be seen shouting and clearly angry as Who’s Who’s and his subordinates beat up Page One. The issue’s story content begins with Road taking Nami and the Giant guards from Aurust Castle back to the village. Focus then shifts to Franky and Ripley, where she seems to be explaining Elbaph’s villages and their distribution.

Ad

They then come upon what remains of a branch of the Treasure Tree Adam that was cut off. It’s shown to be hollow, with Franky seemingly shocked at discovering this. Focus then returns to Nami, who has rejoined the party and is speaking with Usopp and Elder Jorul, who says something that causes Usopp to slap the sword in his head. Nami finds Brook while Giants deal with Usopp, eventually sitting next to Jinbe with a smile on her face.

Ad

One Piece chapter 1141 raw scans then see Sanji seemingly looking for someone, with focus shifting yet again to Road bringing Gerd the injured guards. She seems to get angry with him about something before turning around and walking away. However, he seems to say something which causes her to turn back around and begin beating him up. Focus then shifts to the Underworld, where Luffy and Zoro have found the bloodied and beaten Loki.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

They eventually try to free him, but Luffy is weakened by the cuffs and is unable to as Zoro comments on the nearby dead animals. This upsets Luffy, prompting the two to argue before Zoro kicks Loki’s wound left by Figarland Shamrock. Zoro seemingly decides to agree to free Loki and begins doing so as he points out the animals to Luffy, who in turn gets upset. Luffy then notices something falling down from the sky above them.

Ad

One Piece chapter 1141 raw scans show this to be Hajrudin and his New Giant Warrior Pirates, as well as Sanji, who seemed to have been looking for Gerd. However, they crash to the ground, prompting Luffy to use Gum-Gum Balloon to save the ship. Gerd and Sanji jump out here, but the ship and everyone else in it is sent flying. After the other members, now clearly injured, return, they begin talking to Luffy, presumably about not freeing Loki.

Ad

Zoro seemingly interrupts to reveal that he was already freed as they begin to hear chains moving. Loki is then seen standing up with a single cuff left on him, presumably so he can’t use his Devil Fruit powers. Luffy is shocked to see Loki standing, with Hajrudin yelling out at his adoptive brother as he reaches for what seems to be his hammer weapon. One Piece chapter 1141 raw scans end with a panel of Loki sinisterly, but clearly happily, smiling down onto Luffy and the others.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback