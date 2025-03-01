Loki's Devil Fruit in One Piece may be related to his namesake's father, Odin

One Piece chapter 1141 is set to be released on March 3, 2024, but the spoilers for the chapter have already been unveiled. The spoilers confirmed that the accursed prince of Elbaph was finally free from his chains and he might be thinking of doing something that his liberators, Luffy and Zoro, never even thought about. However, the liberators kept Loki's Sea Prism cuffs intact.

Ad

This might be to avoid activating Loki's 'legendary' devil fruit, which again led to the discussion of what this devil fruit might be. Fortunately, a key hint from the past could prove the true nature of Loki's devil fruit.

As Gunko claimed in the past, the Holy Knights' allies vanished during their surveillance on Elbaph Island, and their last memory was that of a large crow. This hinted that Loki could control ravens like his adoptive father from Norse mythology.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and has the author's opinion.

One Piece: Exploring the true nature of Loki's devil fruit

Loki as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1141 spoilers saw Luffy and Zoro return to the Dead Realm after sending Nami and Road back to Elbaph Village. As these two Straw Hat Pirates stood beside the accursed prince, they were rethinking their choice about freeing Loki.

Ad

In the end, Luffy and Zoro decided to free Loki by keeping one of his cuffs intact, to presumably stop his devil fruit powers from getting activated (as the cuffs were made of Sea Prism Stone). However, Hajrudin and his crew rushed towards Luffy and his crew to stop the unchaining of Loki. Sadly, it was too late as Loki was now free.

Loki as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The liberation of Loki from his chains again brought the discussion of what his devil fruit powers might be. While most fans believed that Loki's powers might not be related to Norse mythology, that would not be the case as Elbaph's main theme (centered around Norse mythology) might have a big role in deciding the true nature of Loki's devil fruit.

Ad

In Norse mythology, Loki is speculated to be the brother of Odin, the Allfather of Norse mythology. However, in most media, Odin is depicted as Loki's adoptive father, which could make the accursed prince's powers the same as the adoptive father's.

Gunko's comments as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

As stated by Gunko in One Piece chapter 1136, the Holy Knights sent their allies to monitor the situation on Elbaph Island. However, as stated by Gunko, the allies were subdued by a giant crow with unknown abilities. In Norse mythology, Odin had two ravens, Huginn & Muninn, who helped him monitor the matters going around the world.

Ad

These crows told Odin about everything that they witnessed. Loki might have powers similar to Odin as a 'giant crow' could be classified as a raven. Loki's devil fruit might be a Zoan one, giving him the power to control ravens and gather information from a wide area of Elbaph Island.

Final thoughts

Take this article with a huge grain of salt as it doesn't fit the 'legendary' description of Loki's devil fruit. While having similar powers to Odin would parallel the Norse mythological connection with Elbaph Island, the 'legendary' devil fruit powers should be something more 'violent,' rather than some surveillance ones.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback