One Piece Chapter 1141: Luffy and Zoro free Loki as Sanji and Hajrudin's crew race to stop them

One Piece Chapter 1141 was expected to continue focusing on Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, and Nami as they began the journey to the Underworld to meet and speak with Loki. Officially released earlier this weekend, the installment did see Luffy and Zoro make said journey, but also saw Nami split off from the pair.

One Piece Chapter 1141 thankfully did spend a majority of its time focused on Zoro and Luffy meeting Loki, who was apparently unconscious due to his injuries. However, after the Giant who could be brought down only by Shanks was freed, it became clear this wasn’t the case as chaos threatened to ensue.

One Piece Chapter 1141 sees Sanji and co just moments too late to stop Luffy and Zoro

One Piece Chapter 1141: The greater good

One Piece Chapter 1141, titled “Older Women,” opens up with the issue’s cover story which continues Yamato’s pilgrimage across Wano. This edition, however, focuses on Who’s Who as he beats up Page One in front of his subordinates and Ulti, who is angrily crying out of frustration as her brother is beaten. The issue’s story then begins with Nami calling the day a waste due to her lack of treasure, also ranting about Loki which the injured guard heard.

Road covers for her while asking her to tone it down as focus shifts to Franky and Ripley, still on their tour of Treasure Tree Adam. Ripley explains that Elbaph is made up of villages on the tree’s massive branches, each with its own rich culture and history. Ripley then points out the remains of a branch once severed, saying it was where Haugen Village was. However, when lightning struck the village and set it ablaze, they were unable to put it out.

They likewise severed the entire branch to prevent the fire from spreading to other villages, and presumably even the entire tree itself. Ripley ominously comments that fire and lightning are Elbaph’s biggest weaknesses as One Piece Chapter 1141 returns to the party, which Nami has rejoined. Usopp asks her where she went and Zoro and Luffy are, to which she feigns ignorance as Elder Jarul approaches and calls Nami a beauty.

Nami rejoins Usopp while appreciating the culmination of his dream in One Piece chapter 1141 (Image via Toei Animation)

Usopp asks him if she’s his type, to which he responds that he’s into older women, hence the issue’s title. A drunk Usopp jumps up and slaps the sword in Jarul’s head, joking that he’s the oldest man in the world and he won’t find a woman like that. Jarul cries out in pain as Dorry, Brogy, and others rebuke Usopp. Brook comments on Usopp being too drunk while slurring his own words, which Nami points out as she sits next to Jinbe.

One Piece Chapter 1141 sees her smile and tell Jinbe that his dream was to make it all the way to Elbaph after all, which Jinbe laughs at while saying it’s obvious. Focus then briefly shifts to Sanji looking for Gerd before showing Gerd herself to be treating the injured guards Road brought to her. She is scrutinizing the idea that a human could’ve done such damage before demanding an answer, growing even more suspicious as Road sweats while answering.

Gerd says she’ll question the guards and tell Jarul, both of which Road suspiciously protests. Road thinks to himself that he doesn’t care what Loki does if he leaves Elbaph before thinking that the Shanks lookalike does worry him. Gerd sneaks up behind him and attacks him as he thinks this, beating him up and demanding an answer. However, focus shifts to Luffy and Zoro in the Underworld before Road’s explanation begins.

One Piece Chapter 1141: Freedom

Expand Tweet

One Piece Chapter 1141 sees Luffy and Zoro shocked to find Loki and his animal companions injured, finding him breathing but seemingly unconscious. Luffy immediately goes to free Loki, but Zoro protests while adding that the Giant’s current state changes things. Luffy doesn’t listen, and tries to unlock the cuffs before being drained by touching Seastone. As Zoro wonders what happened here, Luffy says they have to stop Loki from dying.

Zoro protests after getting a feel for Loki’s size, which he calls comparable to Oars. He then climbs up and kicks Loki in the wound Figarland Shamrock gave him, causing him to cry out in pain. Luffy protests this, with Loki cursing Zoro before seemingly passing out. Luffy says he’s dead, to which Zoro says that it was simply his fate if he is, echoing the same sentiment Loki expressed to Shamrock earlier.

One Piece Chapter 1141 sees Zoro agree to free him while leaving one of the Seastone cuffs on one of his legs while they speak once he regains consciousness. Luffy suggests going to get Chopper in the meantime, to which Zoro says it’s too far away but the village may be close enough. He then realizes that they’ll be banished if they let the Giants know about this, which Luffy says must be done before adding they need to get meat for Loki to eat.

One Piece chapter 1141 sets Zoro and Sanji up for more of their classic antics (Image via Toei Animation)

Zoro points to the unconscious animals nearby, but Luffy says they’re his friends, yelling at Zoro while saying they’re not meant to be food. Zoro acquiesces as Luffy goes to get a doctor, stopping when he notices something falling from the sky above. It’s revealed to be Hajrudin and his New Giant Warrior Pirates, crashing down in a Svarr due to the lack of island clouds in the Underworld. Sanji is also shown to be with them, promising to save Gerd as the others panic.

One Piece Chapter 1141 sees Luffy save them by using Gum-Gum Balloon, with Gerd and Sanji falling out as the others are sent flying in the ship. After they return with some injuries, Hajrudin begs Luffy not to trust Loki, calling him a lying scoundrel beyond redemption. However, Zoro interrupts to say they’re too late as Loki stands, with Luffy looking like an ant in comparison. The issue ends with a sinisterly smiling Loki reaching for his weapon, which Hajrudin calls Ragnir.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Chapter 1141 is an incredibly exciting issue which all but begins the Elbaph Arc’s climax. With Loki now free, fans can expect the arc’s chaos to truly begin given that Loki’s first move was to reach for his weapon, an apparent hammer called Ragnir. Additionally, fans can expect the Holy Knights to make their move as well, capitalizing on the chaos and setting the Straw Hats up for split fighting across the island.

