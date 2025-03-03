One Piece: Major predictions for chapter 1142 spoilers

With Loki freed and already reaching for his weapon in chapter 1141’s final panels, One Piece fans expect chapter 1142 to see his fight with those in the Underworld begin. However, there’s also an argument to be made for a brief perspective shift in the issue which also sees the Holy Knights make their move.

Ad

Unfortunately, no verifiable spoilers for One Piece chapter 1140 are available as of this article’s writing. It’ll also be some time before fans get this information, given that the series’ leaker community typically starts the spoiler process roughly halfway through the issue’s release week. Moreover, spoilers are never guaranteed, and are viable to stop coming at any point given their illicit nature.

Thankfully, some aspects of One Piece chapter 1142 can be predicted with a relative level of certainty given the latest events. It is all but guaranteed that Luffy and co’s fight against Loki will begin, which in turn may be so obvious that the Holy Knights make their move on abducting Elbaph’s youths.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers and is speculative in nature.

One Piece chapter 1142 should see Loki flex his Haki, alerting everyone on Elbaph of his freedom

Expand Tweet

Ad

One Piece chapter 1142 should begin with a continued focus on Monkey D. Luffy and the others he’s with in the Underworld. Loki will likely begin speaking to start the issue, thanking Luffy as he reaches for his weapon, Ragnir. Hajrudin will likely curse Luffy out of frustration, mentally spiraling due to being all too familiar with Loki’s carnage. Luffy might ignore this before demanding Loki share the information he had on Shanks.

Ad

In an unexpected twist, which proves Hajrudin’s words about Loki always lying wrong, he will likely reveal something about Shanks here. While it’s difficult to predict what Loki will say exactly, it’ll likely be something which fans will understand better than Luffy does. This should prompt Luffy to get angry for feeling tricked, prompting him to enter his Gear 5 form and rush at Loki as the Giant raises Ragnir for attack.

Ad

However, Loki will likely hesitate briefly at seeing Luffy’s new form, saying something quickly which shows he recognizes it as Sun God Nika’s visage. Luffy might land a good hit due to Loki’s distraction, the attack’s success shocking Hajrudin and the other Giants. Yet Loki is unlikely to falter, instead beginning to laugh as he says he realizes something. Loki might let a burst of Conqueror’s Haki loose here, with Luffy and co staying conscious despite its power.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

One Piece chapter 1142 should then shift focus to the feast at the village, where some Giants will begin passing out. However, most of those present will likely attribute it to too much drink considering how drunk everyone there seems to be. Jarul will likely be the only sober one who senses and recognizes Loki’s Haki, immediately becoming worried. Focus should then shift to the Holy Knights, who’ll also likely have sensed Loki’s Haki.

Ad

Figarland Shamrock will likely be imminently departing as this happens, pausing his travel via Abyss Pentagrams to order the Holy Knights to move now while Elbaph is distracted. This should prompt Shamrock’s departure, followed by Gunko ordering the other two Holy Knights to begin the mission. Focus might shift here to Robin, Saul, and the others in their group. The issue will likely end with them hearing a Giant child scream, but not fully show what’s happening here.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback