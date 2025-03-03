The Unaware Atelier Master anime confirms April 2025 release, theme songs, and more

On March 3, 2025, the official website for The Unaware Atelier Master anime unveiled a key visual and confirmed the series release date on April 6, 2025. The website also unveiled new voice-casting members and singers for the series' theme songs.

The Unaware Atelier Master anime is based on a light novel series written by Yousuke Tokino and illustrated by Zounoze. The light novel started its serialization in March 2019 and has 10 volumes in serialization (only in Japanese). Moreover, the light novel received a manga adaptation of 7 volumes (3 in English).

The Unaware Atelier Master anime set to be released on April 6, 2025

The new key visual (Image via EMT Squared)

The newly unveiled key visual for The Unaware Atelier Master anime featured the series' main cast. In the middle was Kurt, the male protagonist; on the right side were Yulishia and Sina; and on the left side were Liselotte, Danzo, and Kans. The anime's release date was also unveiled: April 6, 2025 (Spring 2025 Anime Season).

The opening theme song will be performed by the Japanese band MeseMoa, and the ending theme song by the Japanese singer LOT SPiRiTS. These theme songs will be the singer's debut in the anime industry. The anime will be animated by the animation studio EMT Squared (Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear).

The newly announced voice cast members for The Unaware Atelier Master anime include Sina, voiced by Ayana Taketatsu (Nino from The Quintessential Quintuplets), Kans by Kaito Ishikawa (Jiji from Dandadan), and Danzo by Takuya Eguchi (Loid Forger from Spy X Family).

The anime's main voice cast includes Kurt Rockhans, voiced by Mikako Komatsu (Rebecca from Edens Zero), Yulishia by Asami Seto (Shisui from The Apothecary Diaries), Liselotte Homuros by Minami Tanaka (Kaju from Too Many Losing Heroines), Mimico by Hisako Kanemoto (Sayko from Junji Ito Maniac), and Ophilia by Rie Tanaka (Elinalise from Mushoku Tensei).

The Unaware Atelier Master anime synopsis

Kurt as seen in the anime (Image via EMT Squared)

The anime is an action-adventure series taking place in a fantasy world. The anime is centered around Kurt, the male protagonist, who is kicked out of the Hero's party for being useless to them. However, to make ends meet, Kurt doesn't stop and starts accepting weird requests such as repairing walls and other non-combat-related work.

At this time, Kurt's strange abilities awaken, which max out his non-combat abilities. However, the male protagonist is unaware of his awakening and keeps helping others. How long until Kurt realizes that he might be a kind?

