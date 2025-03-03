Haikyuu!! Website removing "Final" from the upcoming movie gives fans hope

On March 2, 2025, Haikyuu!! Final Movie Part 2 unveiled its title, Vs The Little Giant. As given by the movie's name, the movie will end the series as part 3 wasn't announced. This made the fans think that they might not see Hinata and his friends experience a time skip in the anime. However, the recent change in the movie's name might have given hope no one expected.

As stated on the series' website, the final movie's title was changed to 'Movie Part 2,' hinting that there might be sequels after this movie series. This had the fans taking a sigh of relief, claiming that their requests about having a sequel adaptation were finally heard.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Haikyuu!! manga series and has the author's opinion.

Why the Haikyuu!! anime might go further than its final movies

Haikyuu!! Final Movie Part 2 unveiled its title with a teaser trailer, featuring some footage from the anime movie. The movie is set to feature the last round of the match between Karasuno High and Kamomedai High. This showdown is the final match of the nationals featuring aces like Shoyo Hinata and Korai Hoshiumi.

However, the series' source (manga) goes further than the match as a time skip happens after it. After the time skip, everyone from the main protagonist's group could be seen enjoying their professional lives. However, given how only 2 movies were announced as a part of the finale, fans didn't expect the adaptation after the national match.

However, things might still be bright for Haikyuu!! fans as the official website of the anime registered Haikyuu!! Final Movie Part 2 (Haikyuu!! Vs The Little Giant) as 'movie part 2' instead of 'final movie part 2.' This increased the chances of a sequel adaptation (a third movie or OVA) which might adapt the timeskip chapters.

Reactions from the fans

The fans were in awe, as they weren't expecting the change in the final movie's title which strengthened the chances for a possible sequel. They were optimistic that 'Brazil Hinata' (Hinata accompanies a volleyball team to Brazil for a beach volleyball match) might become a reality in the anime.

On the other hand, some fans considered this 'change in domain' shocking as everyone had presumed that the time skip anime adaptation might just be a dream. However, given the change, the time skip adaptation. which everyone yearned for, might finally become a reality.

"Omgsgfs what the f*ck, gurl I'm on my knees now, thank god ninja shoyo is coming,' a fan said.

"BRAZIL HINATA WE WILL SEE YOU ANIMATED OMG," another fan said.

"This is too crazy. I have been waiting for this moment," another one said.

"We re definitely getting the time skip adaptation," another one claimed.

Final thoughts

The time skip adaptation might be the cherry on top for the series finale as it would ensure the fans' satisfaction, alongside the proper close to the journey of Hinata and his friends. While there still might be no telling if the sequel might be another movie or a TV series (or something even smaller), it is confirmed that the Vs Little Giant anime movie isn't the finale.

