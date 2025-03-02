Haikyuu!! announces new anime short about Akaashi and Bokuto's match

On March 2, 2025, Haikyuu!! announced a new anime short, Haikyuu!!: The Place Where the Monsters Go, during the 'Haikyuu!! 10th Event – NEXT STEP' convention. A teaser trailer for the short episode was also released, teasing the battle between Fukurodani High and Mujinazaka High. The episode length is yet to be revealed.

Haikyuu!! The Place Where the Monsters Go is based on the last arc of a manga series written and illustrated by Haruichi Furudate. The manga series, released between 2012 and 2020, has 45 volumes in serialization (both in Japanese and English). The manga has also received a spin-off alongside various anime adaptations.

Haikyuu!! The Place Where the Monsters Go special episode announced

The teaser trailer for Haikyuu!! The Place Where the Monsters Go commenced with a monologue from Akaashi. It then shifted to Bokuto, from the same school, showcasing his volleyball skills on the court. The trailer ended with the reveal of the special episode's title. Information regarding the special's release is yet to be revealed.

The special episode will feature a battle between two high school volleyball teams, Fukurodani High and Mujinazaka High. The key players of these schools include Koutarou Bokuto (Fukurodani's captain), Akaashi Keiji (Fukurodani's vice-captain), and Wakatsu Kiryu (Mujinazaka's captain).

The main voice cast for this special episode includes Koutarou Bokuto, voiced by Ryouhei Kimura (Kohei from Grand Blue), and Akaashi Keiji by Ryouta Oosaka (Mao from The Devil is a Part-Timer). The other voice casting is also expected to return for their brief appearances in The Place Where the Monsters Go special episode.

The staff members for the prequel seasons include Susumu Mitsunaka (storyboard director of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero) as the director, Takahiro Kishida (character designer of Serial Experiment Lain) as the character designer, and Yuki Hayashi (music composer of Death Parade) as the music composer.

Haikyuu!! The Place Where the Monsters Go synopsis

Koutarou Bokuto as seen in the anime trailer (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The special episode, as given by the series' production team, will feature a battle between Fukurodani High and Mujinazaka High. Moreover, the episode will see a battle between Fukurodani's Bokuto and Mujinazaka's Kiryu. However, as hinted by Akaashi's appearance, he might also receive a match-up in the special episode.

As some fans might have already noticed, Mujinazaka High made its first appearance in the series' recent sequels. So, the special episode might feature a pending battle that the anime's season couldn't put a spotlight on.

