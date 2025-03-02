Haikyuu!! vs. The Little Giant anime movie reveals first teaser

On March 3, 2025, Aniplex, the Japanese production company, released the first teaser trailer for Haikyuu!! vs. The Little Giant movie. The movie serves as the second and final installment of the Haikyuu!! final movies. The title was officially revealed through a teaser visual shared on the series' official X account.

Haikyuu!! vs The Little Giant is based on the last arc of a manga series written and illustrated by Haruichi Furudate. The manga series was released between 2012 and 2020 and has 45 volumes in serialization (both in Japanese and English). The manga has also received a spin-off, alongside various anime adaptations.

Haikyuu!! vs. The Little Giant reveals first teaser trailer and visual

The teaser trailer for Haikyuu!! vs. The Little Giant movie featured various scenes from the anime movie ahead of its release. It highlighted the 'little giant,' Korai Hoshiumi, showcasing his skills as a volleyball player.

The trailer also focused on the male protagonist, Shoyo Hinata, and his depiction as a crow. The final part of the trailer revealed the name of this movie (as it was only titled Haikyuu!! Final movie part 2 before). However, the information about the movie's release is yet to be released.

Additionally, the series' official X account released a teaser visual for Haikyuu!! vs. The Little Giant movie, featuring the male protagonist's volleyball team with Shoyo Hinata in the spotlight. The first movie (Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle) was released on February 16, 2024. Moreover, it was streamed on popular anime streaming sites like Crunchyroll and Netflix.

The voice casting from the first movie is expected to return in the Haikyuu!! vs. The Little Giant movie, including Shoyo Hinata voiced by Ayumu Murase (Kage from Ranking of the Kings), Tobio Kageyama by Ishikawa Kaito (Jiji from Dandadan), Kenma Kozume by Yuki Kaji (Meliodas from Seven Deadly Sins), and Tetsurou Kuroo by Yuuichi Nakamura (Shido from Blue Lock).

Similarly, the main staff members are also expected to return, including Susumu Mitsunaka (key animator for Weathering With You) as the director, Yuki Hayashi (music composer for My Hero Academia) as the music composer, and Takahiro Kishida (monster designer for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime) as the character designer.

Haikyuu!! vs. The Little Giant movie synopsis

Korai Hoshiumi as seen in the anime trailer (Image via TMS Entertainment)

As of this article's publication, the movie's production team has yet to reveal an official synopsis for Haikyuu!! vs. The Little Giant movie. However, given the previous movie's synopsis, the second movie would continue the match between Karasuno High and Kamomedai High.

Moreover, given the recent reveal of the movie's title, the second movie would see a clash between the little giants, Shoyo Hinata and Korai Hoshiumi. The film would commence with the fourth round of this match.

