New BanG Dream anime announced for 2025

On February 28, 2025, a new BanG Dream anime was announced during a YouTube livestream. Set to be released in 2025, the new BanG Dream anime will feature returning voice actors and staff members. More information about the mini-anime series will be released in the upcoming months.

The new BanG Dream anime is a mixed-media project of the original anime, BanG Dream! The series started as a manga, written by Kou Nakamura and illustrated by Aya Ishida. The manga series further expanded into various other media projects like live concerts, numerous anime and other manga adaptations, and more.

More about the new BanG Dream anime set to be released in 2025

The official X account for the series tweeted to announce the new BanG Dream anime. The tweet also revealed the main staff members involved and the upcoming anime's episode count: 52 episodes. It will be a mini TV anime, comprising episodes that span around 5-10 minutes.

The new BanG Dream anime will be released in 2025, with more information set to be released in the future. The main staff members for the upcoming anime include Kenshirou Morii (director of Ishusoku Reviewers' ending song) and Seiya Miyajima (director of Umayon) as the directors.

BanG Dream! is a renowned original anime series that started as a manga and garnered fame from its anime series. The series has two anime adaptations, one of which has three seasons while the other has two. Both of these anime adaptations feature different protagonists.

The animation studios involved with this franchise include Stufio SANZIGEN, Xebec, and Issen. While the voice casting for the new BanG Dream anime is yet to be revealed, it might feature the protagonists from the past two adaptations.

Some of the characters and their respective voice actors in the anime include:

Kasumi Toyama voiced by Aimi (Ozawa from Jujutsu Kaisen),

Arisa Ichigaya by Ayase Itou (Sera from Yakuza Fiancé),

Sakiko Togawa by Kanon Takao (Latina from If It's for My Daughter, I'd Even Defeat a Demon Lord),

Mutsumi Wakaba by Yuzuki Watase.

BanG Dream! synopsis

Chihaya Anon as seen in the anime (Image via SANZIGEN)

The franchise is a 'girl band' series, centered around a cheerful female protagonist who slowly gets obsessed with music and strives to pursue a career in it.

The first anime adaptation featured the story of Kasumi Toyama, a girl who pursued a career in music after listening to the rhythm of a song. Meanwhile, the second anime adaptation showcased the story of a former band member, Chihaya Anon, who started a new life with new members in a girl band.

