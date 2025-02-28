Princession Orchestra anime confirms April 2025 release date and time

Friday, February 27, 2025 saw the official website for the television Princession Orchestra anime series confirm its official release date of Sunday, April 6, 2025 in Japan. The anime will air on TV Tokyo and its affiliate stations every Sunday at 9AM Japanese Standard Time (JST), starting on Sunday, April 6 with the first episode.

As of this article’s writing, the official website for the Princession Orchestra anime series has yet to confirm its domestic and/or international streaming information. However, the website does promise this information is coming soon. Also still missing is the anime’s ending theme song information, suggesting additional announcements for the series are to be expected in the coming weeks.

Princession Orchestra anime confirms Japanese broadcast info, but no streaming availability whatsoever

As mentioned above, the Princession Orchestra anime is set to premiere on Sunday, April 6, 2025 at 9AM JST. The anime will air in this time slot for one consecutive year, with the series previously confirming its intent to run for four consecutive cours (quarters of a year). Fans can expect the domestic and international streaming information to be revealed prior to the anime’s television premiere in Japan, as they can the anime’s ending theme song.

The original anime series has, however, revealed virtually every other aspect of its production and release information. This includes the anime’s cast and staff, as well as its opening theme song and a plot summary. The series has also confirmed a key distinction it will have relative to other animes. Rather than inserting pre-recorded songs into battle sequences, the anime will have its cast sing new renditions of these songs in each episode’s recording sessions.

The Princession Orchestra anime is set in Alicepia, a mysterious country that has existed since ancient times. Its inhabitants, dubbed Alicepians, are fun-loving and peaceful people. However, the arrival of mysterious monsters called Jamaock appear and threaten this long standing peace and tranquility. The story follows the “princesses” who never forget the song in their hearts, even when facing these dangerous creatures of the dark. The anime stars:

Azusa Aoi as / Minamo Sorano / Princess Ripple (blue hair)

Yuri Fujimoto as Kagari Sakibe / Princess Zeal (pink hair)

Azusa Tachibana as Kagase Ichijō / Princess Meteor (green hair)

Hiro Shimono as Nabiiyu

Chiaki Kobayashi as Callisto (Snatch band member)

Shōya Chiba as Giita (Snatch band member)

Junya Enoki as Besu (Snatch band member)

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Doran (Snatch band member)

King Records and ARIA entertainment’s UNISON brand are credited with the original work, with Takara Tomy sponsoring the project. Akifumi Kaneko is credited with the original planning, with Noriyasu Agematssu as the executive producer. Shin Onuma is directing the anime at SILVER LINK, with Manta Aisora writing and overseeing scripts, Yukiko Akiyama designing the characters for animation, and Elements Garden composing the music.

