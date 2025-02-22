Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray anime reveals April 2025 release date and more

Saturday, February 22, 2025 saw the television Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray anime series reveal its official release date of Sunday, April 6, 2025 at 4:30PM Japanese Standard Time (JST). This news was announced alongside the reveal of a promotional video, key visual, and several other character visuals. The anime also announced its opening theme song information, and additional cast and staff.

While the Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray anime has revealed its Japanese broadcast release info, neither domestic Japanese nor international streaming info has been confirmed. This information is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks as the anime’s early April 2025 release date rapidly approaches.

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray anime trailer previews Cygames’ incredible animation and more

As mentioned above, the Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray anime series will premiere on Japanese television on Sunday, April 6, 2025 at 4:30PM JST. The anime’s opening theme song is titled “Koeru,” or “Surpass,” and will be performed by rock group Alexandros. As of this article’s writing, the anime’s ending theme song information has yet to be revealed. This will likely be revealed via the release of another trailer prior to the series' premiere.

Newly announced cast members include Hochu Otsuka as Ginjiro Musaka, Ayano Shibuya as Norn Ace, Yo Taichi as Rudy Lemono, and Shiori Izawa as Mini the Lady. Previously announced but still relatively new cast members also include Azusa Tadokoro as Symboli Rudolf, Lynn as Maruzensky, and Yurina Amami as Mr. C.B. All of these newly announced characters and cast members were given a dedicated character visual. Newly announced staff includes:

Chief Animation Directors: Yōsuke Fukumoto, Akira Takata, Atsushi Komori

Color Key Artist: Nanako Okazaki

Art Director: Osamu Hasada

3D CG Director: Nobuyuki Kamiya

Compositing Director of Photography: Akane Fushihara

Editor: Akinori Mishima

Sound Director: Fumiyuki Go

Music Composer: Kenji Kawai

Animation Producers: Takuya Chikamatsu, Sōta Machiguchi

Takehiro Miura is directing the Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray anime with Yuki Ito at Cygames. Aki Kindaichi is handling the series composition, while Takuya Miyahara and Keigo Sasaki are designing the characters. Masafumi Sugiura is credited for the scripts, while Junnosuke Ito is credited as the manga planner. The anime is slated to run for two cours with a small break in between, presumably for a total of 24-26 episodes.

The Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray anime serves as the latest entry into Cygames’ Uma Musume Pretty Derby anime franchise. The franchise includes three previous television anime seasons, the Road to the Top net anime, and the Umayon spinoff television anime series. The latest film in the franchise, Beginning of a New Era, opened in Japan in May 2024. The larger multimedia franchise also has games, manga series, and more to offer fans.

