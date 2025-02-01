8 saddest Dandadan moments that broke fans' hearts

Dandadan has consistently proven itself to be more than just another supernatural manga series. Sure, there's a lot of fighting and humor throughout the story, but it's the rich character development with a sorrowful history that makes it uniquely special. From lonely childhoods to devastating losses, these gut-wrenching moments in Dandadan have had readers reaching for tissues.

The story is not only developed with supernatural elements but also involves human stories imbued with touching emotions. Here are the 8 saddest Dandadan scenes that have etched themselves into the hearts of fans.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion.

Unji Zuma's childhood, Jiji family loss, and 6 other saddest Dandadan moments that broke fans' hearts

1) Zuma's devastating family tragedy

Unji Zuma as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Among all the tragic backstories in Dandadan, Unji Zuma's past, revealed during the dramatic Danmanra Arc, stands as perhaps the most heartbreaking. His story is devoid of supernatural elements, making it all the more impactful in its raw humanity. After losing his father early in life, Zuma and his younger brother Futa were left to be raised by their single mother in poverty.

The tragedy compounds when Futa drowns in a devastating accident, sending their mother into a spiral of grief. Her attempted murder-suicide fails partially, leaving young Unji completely alone in the world. This moment in Dandadan serves as a stark reminder of how ordinary human suffering can be more haunting than any supernatural threat.

2) Evil Eye's lost childhood

Evil Eye as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As revealed in chapters 51-62 during the Evil Eye Arc, the Evil Eye's tragic tale in Dandadan showcases how an innocent child transformed into a vengeful spirit. Originally just a hopeful kid who longed to play with others, he was imprisoned by the Kito family as a sacrifice. Forced to watch other children play from his cage, this psychological torture shaped his character deeply.

Even after becoming a fearsome yokai, he retained his childlike nature and desire for connection, despite developing a hatred for humanity. This duality between innocence and vengeance makes his story one of the series' most heartbreaking narratives

3) Acrobatic Silky's maternal sacrifice

Acrobatic Silky as seen in the anime (Image via Science SARU)

Episode 7 of the anime adaptation brings to life Acrobatic Silky's story in Dandadan, representing a heart-wrenching tale of maternal sacrifice and enduring love. As a single mother, she struggled desperately to support her daughter. She worked on various jobs like as a cashier or a cleaner, eventually resorting to selling herself to pay off debts.

When she lost her daughter to debt collectors, she succumbed to despair and took her own life. Even as a spirit, her maternal instincts remained strong, manifesting in her protection of the motherless Aira. Her graceful combat style, derived from her past love of dancing, serves as a poignant reminder of her shattered dreams and the unbreakable bonds of motherhood.

4) Okarun's solitary youth

Okarun as seen in the anime (Image via Science SARU)

The Evil Eye Arc, spanning chapters 129-165, explores Okarun's childhood in Dandadan, which resonates through its quiet portrayal of loneliness. His fascination with aliens stemmed not from genuine interest, but from a desperate hope that extraterrestrials might befriend him when humans wouldn't.

Constant bullying and social isolation profoundly shaped his timid personality. His eventual friendship with Momo and others becomes more meaningful against this backdrop of solitude. The contrast between his lonely past and friend-filled present offers hope while acknowledging the lasting impact of his early struggles.

5) Turbo Granny's noble purpose

Turbo Granny as seen in the anime (Image via Science SARU)

During the Turbo Granny Arc, the character reveals unexpected depth beneath her fearsome exterior. Initially presented as a malevolent yokai, she is later revealed to have spent her afterlife protecting and consoling the spirits of women who suffered from abuse and assault.

Her dedication to this noble cause persists even after losing her spiritual powers, as she continues to protect vulnerable women alongside Seiko and Momo. This contrast between her intimidating appearance and compassionate mission creates a compelling dichotomy, transforming her from a simple antagonist into a complex, sympathetic character whose true purpose enriches the narrative.

6) Vamola's forced evacuation

Vamola as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Chapter 101 of the Space Globalists Arc presents the story of Vamola leaving her adoptive mother Banga behind on Sumer as one of the most emotionally charged moments in Dandadan. Her escape to Earth, while necessary for survival, carried the heavy weight of abandoning the only parent she ever knew.

This separation story resonates particularly well because it combines personal loss with the larger context of planetary conflict. The pain of her decision is amplified by the uncertainty of whether she'll ever see Banga again, creating a constant undercurrent of longing in her character.

7) Seiko and Momo's complex bond

Seiko Ayase and Momo Ayase as seen in the anime (Image via Science SARU)

From the very first chapter of Dandadan, the flashback revealing Momo's childhood struggles under Seiko's care presents one of the more nuanced and sad moments in the series. While not as overtly tragic as other entries, the scene of young Momo defending her grandmother despite facing ridicule herself creates a powerful impact.

The complexity of their relationship is further deepened by Momo's initial skepticism toward the supernatural, despite her fierce loyalty to her grandmother. This internal conflict and eventual vindication of Seiko's teachings create a rich narrative about family bonds, trust, and the price of being different.

8) Jiji's parental loss

Jiji as seen in the anime (Image via Science SARU)

The Cursed House Arc in chapter 27 chronicles the gradual deterioration of Jiji's family situation, culminating in his parents' hospitalization. The helplessness he experiences while watching multiple exorcists fail, and ultimately commit suicide, creates a particularly dark narrative thread. His eventual return to Seiko for help adds an element of bitter irony to one of Dandadan's most complex character arcs.

The progression from skeptic to believer through personal tragedy gives his character development a particularly poignant edge. The fact that his earlier mockery of Momo's supernatural beliefs comes back to haunt him adds a layer of regret to his character that makes his story all the more compelling.

Conclusion

Dandadan cover Images (Images by Science SARU)

These heart-wrenching moments in Dandadan demonstrate the series' exceptional ability to blend supernatural elements with deeply human emotions and experiences. From personal losses to cosmic tragedies, each moment serves to deepen our understanding of the characters while adding layers of complexity to the overall narrative.

The way these stories continue to influence character development and plot progression shows how masterfully Dandadan integrates its tragic elements into its broader storytelling.

