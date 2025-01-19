Aira may not actually be in love with Okarun in Dandadan

In the thrilling world of Dandadan, relationships are as intense as the battles. Aira’s supposed feelings for Okarun have intrigued fans, raising questions about whether they stem from true romantic affection. Examining her actions suggests her emotions may be more about admiration, duty, and support rather than love.

Though Aira flirts with Okarun, her actions suggest she might not truly love him. Instead, she seems intent on bringing Momo and Okarun closer while exploring her own understanding of relationships. Her role may be less of a rival and more of a guiding force for their happiness.

Key moments in Dandadan highlight her inexperience with romance and lack of jealousy. Aira’s behavior reflects her leadership role, aiming to support and guide others.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and reflects the opinion of the author.

Aira’s lack of understanding of romantic feelings in Dandadan

Aira, as seen in episode 8 (Image via Science Saru)

Aira’s journey into the realm of romance is clearly marked by her inexperience. One pivotal moment involves her reading adult magazines to learn how women express their feelings. This act highlights her unfamiliarity with genuine emotions and suggests that her feelings for Okarun might not be rooted in romantic attraction but rather in a curiosity about human connection. Additionally, Aira struggles to articulate why she has these “feelings” for Okarun.

This ambiguity could indicate that she is projecting an idea of affection rather than experiencing it genuinely. Her motivations become clearer when considering her self-appointed mission to save Takakura (Okarun) from Momo’s “demon” side. Aira sees herself as the chosen one destined to save humanity from demons, and her focus on Okarun may stem from this belief.

In this context, her attachment to him could be less about love and more about fulfilling what she perceives as her destiny.

The absence of jealousy

As seen in Dandadan chapter 73 (Image via Shueisha)

Romantic jealousy often serves as a litmus test for genuine feelings, and Aira’s behavior consistently lacks any signs of envy when it comes to Okarun’s interactions with other girls. During a dinner with Vamola, Aira shows no concern over the budding rivalry between Momo and Vamola for Okarun’s attention. Instead, her focus remains on punishing Kinta for his actions.

Even when Okarun and Vamola share a kiss, Aira appears unaffected, further undermining the notion that she harbors romantic feelings for him. Later, when Okarun interacts solo with Momo, Aira again shows no jealousy, unlike Jiji, who feels possessive of Momo.

Aira’s detachment in these scenarios suggests that her interest in Okarun is not driven by romantic passion but by a different emotional connection or obligation.

No goodbye note for Okarun

As seen in Dandadan manga (Image via Shueisha)

When Aira prepares to fight aliens, she does so without leaving a goodbye note for Okarun. This absence is particularly telling when contrasted with Momo’s heartfelt note.

For someone supposedly in love, neglecting to leave a message before embarking on a potentially fatal mission seems out of character. This omission further supports the idea that Aira’s attachment to Okarun is not rooted in love but in something less personal.

Flirting as a strategy to help Mokarun (Momo and Okarun)

Aira as seen in Dandadan episode 5 (Image via Science Saru)

Aira’s recent flirtatious behavior toward Okarun could easily be misinterpreted as a romantic interest. However, when examined through the lens of her personality and goals, it becomes clear that her actions are part of a larger plan to nudge Momo and Okarun closer together. Aira’s playful teasing seems aimed at provoking Momo, pushing her to confront her feelings for Okarun and take action before someone else does.

This behavior aligns with Aira’s role as a leader—she recognizes the emotional tension between Momo and Okarun and takes it upon herself to help them resolve it. Far from being a rival, Aira may actually be a supporter of the “Mokarun” pairing. Her actions suggest that she wants to see her friends find happiness together and believes that her interference might encourage them to be more honest and direct with each other.

Aira’s leadership and supportive nature

Aira as seen in Dandadan episode 11 (Image via Science Saru)

At her core, Aira is a natural leader who prioritizes the well-being of those around her. She has consistently shown a willingness to put others’ needs above hers, and her interactions with Okarun and Momo are no exception.

By challenging Momo to grow emotionally and helping her recognize the importance of her feelings for Okarun, Aira demonstrates her commitment to supporting her friends.

Aira’s behavior also reflects her belief in the importance of teamwork and unity. In a chaotic group dynamic like the one in Dandadan, her efforts to bring Momo and Okarun together may stem from a desire to strengthen their bond for the benefit of the entire group.

Conclusion

A still from Dandadan (Image via Science Saru)

Aira’s actions in Dandadan suggest that her supposed feelings for Okarun might not be genuine love but a mix of curiosity, duty, and a desire to support her friends. Her lack of jealousy, inexperience with romantic emotions, and efforts to push Momo and Okarun closer paint a picture of someone who values connection and teamwork over personal gain.

Ultimately, Aira may be one of the strongest supporters of the Mokarun pairing, using her unique perspective and leadership skills to help her friends achieve the happiness they deserve.

