Count Saint-Germain may be Dandadan's next victim, not its next antagonist

In Dandadan, Count Saint-Germain is a mysterious and ambiguous character, existing somewhere between villain and possible ally. The conglomerate- Asura, who is a malevolent sword spirit, may or may not be the mastermind but it is also believed that he may be a victim of the sword spirit. Japanese folklore also tells us about swords possessing spirits, It has been known that Asura has a dark history as a strong yokai.

After priests sealed it, its consciousness became fragmented, with his sigil dividing Asura’s powers into a network of seals called Dandadan; Count Saint-Germain’s obsession with him (and the way counts under his control are practically aseptic like those around a puppy) suggests that what he holds now is a tragic pawn under the control of the sword, crying against the awakening of his seal-mastery.

Pawn of the Asura sword's curse in Dandadan

Count-Saint Germain as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Motivated by a wish to not only flaunt his magical prowess but also to gain the support of humans, he uses his Asura blade to direct them, a cursed weapon that naturalized in lots of Japanese folklore, so even in his hand, it has a will! Sealed by priests to contain its dangerous influence, the sword’s spirit kept some of its consciousness, narrowly avoiding complete imprisonment.

Over the centuries, it has attempted to regain its prowess by hunting the remnants of its soul torn asunder across seals, including the Dandadan. Count Saint-Germain’s obsession with Dandadan could be due to the influence of the Asura spirit terrorizing him and forcing him to hunt down power in revenge for the families that sealed him away.

Count Saint-Germain: The nature of his involvement: possession or redemption?

In Dandadan, Count Saint-Germain is interpreted as a host to the evil spirit of the Asura sword. Dandadan might be obsessed with having the sword wake up because the sword wants to regain its lost power and have revenge on those who sealed it away. So Count Saint-Germain could be the victim instead of the heavy, a pawn being used by the sword’s design.

His interactions with characters like Okarun and pursuit of yokai power could be unconscious steps to restore the Asura blade. But Count Saint-Germain’s actions also suggest a deeper complexity. Unlike a more standard villain, he is measured, and restrained, particularly with the cursed items he obtains, refusing to let them fall into the wrong hands.

Count-Saint Germain as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

It is also this behavior that doesn’t quite align with Count Saint-Germain being nothing more than a villain; rather indicative of a character much more ambiguous to that purpose, perhaps possessing a greater, hidden purpose in the larger narrative of the story.

The real power of the sword, and the complexity of Count Saint-Germain’s motive

This theory proposes that Count Saint-Germain sees Okarun not as a threat, but as a potential ally to aid him in restoring the power of the Asura sword. His reluctance to use Okarun’s powers — even after discovering that Okarun no longer possesses his former skills — reveals Count Saint-Germain’s careful nature.

Instead of wanting Okarun’s power for himself, Count Saint-Germain might be looking for someone to wield it justly so it doesn’t get into the wrong hands. Overall, Count Saint-Germain’s presence in the series is complicated, and ultimately tragic. His obsession with Dandadan, whether he is being manipulated as a puppet by the Asura sword or simply a pawn for supernatural forces, alludes to a more significant connection.

Count Saint-Germain may be less of a villain and more of a tragic character facing a curse even as he tries to keep his humanity. It is uncertain what will happen to him, submit to the sword’s control, or break free.

Conclusion

Adding depth to his character, the theory suggests that Count Saint-Germain is a victim of the Asura sword’s curse. His obsession with the Dandadan network, his interactions with Okarun, and his role as a collector all hint at him being more of a pawn of the sword’s evil spirit than an antagonist bent on power.

On the other hand, the ambiguous nature of Count Saint-Germain allows for more than one interpretation, and he could easily be a red herring. Dandadan plays fast and loose with notions of good and bad, and Count Saint-Germain’s odyssey —whether he yields to the sword’s influence or manages to throw it off— is a compelling tragedy.

