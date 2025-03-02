Shin-chan: Our Dinosaur Diary movie confirms may 2025 Indian release

On March 2, 2025, PVR Inox Pictures, an Indian firm, announced that Shin-chan: Our Dinosaur Diary movie will be released in India on May 1, 2025. The film will feature English subtitles and audio in various regional Indian languages. It was originally released in Japan in August 2024.

Shin-chan: Our Dinosaur Diary movie is based on the manga series written and illustrated by late author Yoshito Usui. The manga's original run was from 1990 to 2009, having 50 volumes in serialization (only in Japanese). A sequel started serialization in 2010 and has 14 volumes in serialization (as of this article's publication).

Shin-chan: Our Dinosaur Diary movie set to be released on May 1, 2025, in Indian cinemas

PVR INOX Pictures (the largest distributor of international films in India) announced through their official X account the release of Shin-chan: Our Dinosaur Diary movie. The movie is set to be released on May 1, 2025 (Spring 2025). The anime movie will feature audio in different languages (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Japanese) with subtitles in English.

Originally released in Japan on August 9, 2024, Shin-chan: Our Dinosaur Diary received a positive reception from Japanese audiences. The movie was animated by the animation studio Shin-Ei Animation (famous for animating anime like The Dangers of My Heart and The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic).

The series' main voice casting includes Shinnosuke Nohara voiced by Yumiko Kobayashi (Black Star from Soul Eater) and Takumi Kitamura as Billy (live-action voice for Takemitchy from Tokyo Revengers).

The staff members include Sasaki Shinobu (storyboard director of Tomodachi Game) as the director, Moral as the scriptwriter, and the 'My Hair in Bad' band as the theme song performer.

Shin-chan: Our Dinosaur Diary movie synopsis

Nuhara and Shiro as seen in the anime (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The anime movie is an adventure-comedy centered around Nuhara, the male protagonist, as he visits a theme park with dinosaurs with his friends and family. Upon arriving, they indulge in the park's atmosphere and enjoy the company of these colossal beings.

While Nuhara and his friends are hanging out separately, his pet dog, Shiro, crosses paths with a small dinosaur. The two befriend each other, and soon, Nuhara's group witnesses their growing friendship. However, their friendship might lead to some changes that could affect the existence of the theme park.

