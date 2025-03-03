Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Hold Up? anime reveals April 2025 release date and more

On March 3, 2025, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Hold Up? anime unveiled its second visual and announced its release date, April 4, 2025, on its official website. Moreover, the website also announced a live broadcast, featuring the anime's main voice cast, ahead of its premiere.

Ad

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Hold Up? anime was first announced in August 2022 and is based on a light novel series written by Nana Nanana and illustrated by Parum. The light novel series started being serialized in January 2021 and has 10 volumes in publication (only in Japanese). The series has also received a manga adaptation (4 volumes in Japanese).

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Hold Up? anime set to be released on April 4, 2025

The second teaser visual (Image via J.C.Staff)

The second teaser visual for Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Hold Up? anime featured the main cast of the anime, including the protagonists (Himari and Yuu) and a supporting character (Rion). The series also announced its release date, on April 4, 2025, in the Spring Anime Season of 2025. The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX and other channels in Japan.

Ad

Trending

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Hold Up? anime's website also announced a live broadcast, featuring the anime's main casting, on March 9, 2025. This includes Himari Inuzuka voiced by Sayumi Suzushiro (Nijika from Bocchi the Rock), Yuu Natsume by Kikunosuke Toya (Denji from Chainsaw Man), and Rion Enomoto by Yuka Nukui (Elise from Mushoku Tensei).

The other supporting voice casting for the anime includes Sakura Natsume voiced by Hisako Kanemoto (Yui from Kokora Connect), Shinji Makishima by Kou Bonkobara (Yukio from Blue Lock), and Hibari Inuzuka by Masaaki Mizunaka (Hayato from The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses).

Ad

Ad

The anime released its first promotional video on February 16, 2025, alongside which new staff members were revealed. It was also announced that Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Hold Up? anime will be animated by the animation studio J.C. Staff (Honey Lemon Soda).

The main staff members for the anime include Youhei Suzuki (episode director of One Punch Man) as the director, Jun Ichikawa (music composer of Ayakashi) as the music composer, and Natsuki Ooyama (in-between animation director of Konosuba Movie) as the character designer.

Ad

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Hold Up? (Danjo no Yuujou wa Seiritsu Suru) anime synopsis

Himari and Rion as seen in the anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Hold Up? anime is a rom-com series centered around the male protagonist, Yuu Natsume, who failed to develop a relationship with his first love, Rion Enomoto. Over time, the male protagonist doesn't feel the need to have someone in his life.

Ad

However, one day, Rion returns to Yuu's life, and their chemistry is as good as it could get. Amidst all this, his childhood friend Himari might have developed feelings for Yuu, but now that he has someone to love, will the female protagonist hold back her feelings?

Read Also

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback