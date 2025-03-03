  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Hold Up? anime reveals April 2025 release date and more

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Hold Up? anime reveals April 2025 release date and more

By Umer
Modified Mar 03, 2025 15:46 GMT
Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Hold Up? anime reveals April 2025 release date and more (Image via J.C.Staff)
Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Hold Up? anime reveals April 2025 release date and more (Image via J.C.Staff)

On March 3, 2025, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Hold Up? anime unveiled its second visual and announced its release date, April 4, 2025, on its official website. Moreover, the website also announced a live broadcast, featuring the anime's main voice cast, ahead of its premiere.

Ad

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Hold Up? anime was first announced in August 2022 and is based on a light novel series written by Nana Nanana and illustrated by Parum. The light novel series started being serialized in January 2021 and has 10 volumes in publication (only in Japanese). The series has also received a manga adaptation (4 volumes in Japanese).

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Hold Up? anime set to be released on April 4, 2025

The second teaser visual (Image via J.C.Staff)
The second teaser visual (Image via J.C.Staff)

The second teaser visual for Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Hold Up? anime featured the main cast of the anime, including the protagonists (Himari and Yuu) and a supporting character (Rion). The series also announced its release date, on April 4, 2025, in the Spring Anime Season of 2025. The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX and other channels in Japan.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Hold Up? anime's website also announced a live broadcast, featuring the anime's main casting, on March 9, 2025. This includes Himari Inuzuka voiced by Sayumi Suzushiro (Nijika from Bocchi the Rock), Yuu Natsume by Kikunosuke Toya (Denji from Chainsaw Man), and Rion Enomoto by Yuka Nukui (Elise from Mushoku Tensei).

The other supporting voice casting for the anime includes Sakura Natsume voiced by Hisako Kanemoto (Yui from Kokora Connect), Shinji Makishima by Kou Bonkobara (Yukio from Blue Lock), and Hibari Inuzuka by Masaaki Mizunaka (Hayato from The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses).

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

The anime released its first promotional video on February 16, 2025, alongside which new staff members were revealed. It was also announced that Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Hold Up? anime will be animated by the animation studio J.C. Staff (Honey Lemon Soda).

The main staff members for the anime include Youhei Suzuki (episode director of One Punch Man) as the director, Jun Ichikawa (music composer of Ayakashi) as the music composer, and Natsuki Ooyama (in-between animation director of Konosuba Movie) as the character designer.

Ad

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Hold Up? (Danjo no Yuujou wa Seiritsu Suru) anime synopsis

Himari and Rion as seen in the anime (Image via J.C.Staff)
Himari and Rion as seen in the anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Hold Up? anime is a rom-com series centered around the male protagonist, Yuu Natsume, who failed to develop a relationship with his first love, Rion Enomoto. Over time, the male protagonist doesn't feel the need to have someone in his life.

Ad

However, one day, Rion returns to Yuu's life, and their chemistry is as good as it could get. Amidst all this, his childhood friend Himari might have developed feelings for Yuu, but now that he has someone to love, will the female protagonist hold back her feelings?

Read Also

Quick Links

Edited by Sreerupa Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी