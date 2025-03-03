This Monster Wants to Eat Me anime reveals October 2025 release window

Monday, March 3, 2025 saw the television This Monster Wants to Eat Me anime series officially reveal its October 2025 release window in a new promotional video. Additionally, the series also confirmed some new cast members with character visuals, and also revealed additional staff members for the anime series in the process.

The roughly 90-second promotional video for the series focuses primarily on introducing fans to the series’ central characters and overarching narrative, heavily featuring the titular monster. The trailer for the This Monster Wants to Eat Me anime series also previews the performances from all starring cast members announced for the anime thus far.

This Monster Wants to Eat Me anime builds superstar central cast with castings of Yui Ishikawa, Fairouz Ai

The two newly announced cast members for the This Monster Wants to Eat Me anime series are Yui Ishikawa as Shiori Oumi, the titular monster, and Fairouz Ai as Miko Yashiro. Miko is the best friend of series protagonist Hinako Yaotose, who will be voiced by Reina Ueda. Ishikawa’s most recognizable role otherwise is as Attack on Titan’s Mikasa Ackerman, while Ai’s is as JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s Jolyne Cujoh and Ueda’s is as Demon Slayer’s Kanao Tsuyuri.

Naoyuki Kuzuya is the chief director of the anime series, with Yusuke Suzuki directing the anime at Studio Lings. Mitsutaka Hirota is overseeing and writing the anime’s scripts, with Nozomi Ikuyama designing the characters. Ryosuke Naya is the sound director, with Keiji Inai composing the music. Production company Infinite is credited with producing the series. Additional staff members revealed earlier today include:

Color Design: Taeko Mizuno

Art Director: Yoshitaka Kudō

Director of Photography: Kenji Takehara

3DCG: Zishiro Shida

Editor: Misato Takikawa

Sound Effects: Michiyo Saito

Animation Producer: Hideto Takagi

The This Monster Wants to Eat Me anime previously released a key visual featuring protagonist Hinako Yaotose. She’s seen floating in the water with the hand of mermaid monster Shiori Oumi reaching out to her, and Hinako notably reaching back for her hand in turn. Likewise, the promotional video released earlier today seemingly portrays the two as friends, despite Hinako being aware of her ultimate, eventual demise at Shiori’s claws and fangs.

The series will serve as the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Sai Naekawa’s original manga series of the same name. The manga began serialization in ASCII Media Works’ Dengeki Maoh seinen manga magazine in August 2020, where it is still ongoing today. Yen Press releases the manga in English, describing it:

““I've come to eat you.” So softly utters the mermaid Shiori as she emerges from the sea and takes high school girl Hinako by the hand. Hinako lives alone in a town by the sea and possesses an unusually delicious body that is irresistible to nearby monsters. To ensure that she matures to the best condition, Shiori seeks to protect Hinako—all so that someday, she can devour every piece of her. What will become of Hinako's feelings as this looming unjust death closes in on her...?"

