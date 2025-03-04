Nmeneko anime reveals April 2025 release date via new trailer

On March 4, 2025, Nmeneko anime unveiled its second promotional trailer, revealing its April 3, 2025, release date. The anime will be aired on Japanese TV channels like the TBS channel. Information about the anime's airing in English is yet to be revealed.

Nmeneko anime is based on a manga series written and illustrated by Shirimoto. The author publishes his manga's chapters on X (formerly known as Twitter). The manga series has a wide following in Japan. Animation studio Kumarba will be animating the manga's anime adaptation.

Nmeneko anime set to be released on April 3, 2025

The second promotional video for Nmeneko anime focused on the fun interactions between Nmeneko and Usukuro, the series' main protagonists. The promotional video also revealed the series' release date on April 3, 2025 (Spring 2025 Anime Season).

The video ended with the display of the series' broadcasting partners, the TBS channel, and the mention of the anime's staff and voice casting. The anime's voice casting includes Nmeneko voiced by Megumi Han. The voice actor is known for her unique voice, which fits her characters. Some of her roles include Shikanoko from My Deer Friends Nokotan and Kana from Oshi no Ko.

Usukuro is voiced by Hiro Shimono. As one of the most experienced modern-generation voice actors, Hiro Shimono is a gem of the Japanese voice-acting industry. Known for his versatile voice acting, some of Hiro's famous roles include Zenitsu from Demon Slayer, Dabi from My Hero Academia, and Julian Loki from Blue Lock.

The staff members for the anime include Tommy Hino (director of Kamigami no Ki) as the director and Hideaki Shirasaka (scriptwriter of some episodes from Ya Boy Kongming!) as the scriptwriter and composer of these scripts. The anime will be animated by the animation studio Kumarba. The animation studio has only animated some original story series.

Moreover, given the series' title as a 'short anime,' the timelapse of the Nmeneko anime's episodes might run between 5-10 minutes. New staff members and voice casting will be announced during the series' airing if needed according to the anime's source material.

Nmeneko anime synopsis

Nmeneko as seen in the anime trailers (Image via Kumarba)

Nmeneko anime is a comedy series featuring the tale of two cats, Nemeneko and Usukuro, as they spend their lives doing the things they love. Given the series' brief synopsis, each episode might have an episodic story (meaning that each episode will have a story of its own).

