Giant Ojo-sama manga announces TV anime adaptation

Monday, March 3, 2025 saw Shogakukan announce that the Giant Ojo-sama manga series would be receiving a television anime adaptation from Tatsunoko Production studios. Tatsunoko Production is likely best otherwise known as the studio behind Psycho-Pass 2, taking over the sequel series from Production I.G who animated the first season.

The original Giant Ojo-sama manga series is written and illustrated by Nikumura Q, making this news even more notable for the fact that it’s Nikumura’s only currently published manga series. As of this article’s writing, there is no additional information available on the manga’s television anime adaptation beyond the announcement of its production.

Giant Ojo-sama manga sees mangaka Nikumura Q start their career off strong

Alongside the announcement of the series, a key visual was released, featuring the Giant Ojo-sama manga’s protagonist and titular character, Oriko Fujido. Oriko is seen towering over buildings in the background, wearing what is presumably her school uniform. On her shoulder appears to be her butler Sebastian, a rabbit-man-like character wearing a lab coat who plays a major role in her titular growth spurt.

The key visual also features some text off to the left of Oriko and this unknown character, as well as the anime’s title logo at the bottom of the visual. The background of a Japanese town is black-and-white, in what’s presumably an attempt to get viewers to focus on Oriko and her apparent friend.

Fans can expect additional promotional material to be revealed over the next few months as production gets underway and continues progressing.

The Giant Ojo-sama manga series follows the aforementioned female protagonist Oriko Fujido, who was born into an extremely wealthy family. Her family is even rich enough to have gifted her an entire town as a fourth birthday present, to which she devotes the next ten years of her life to ensuring its prosperity and growth. Likewise, her journey starts here, with the town being attacked one day by a giant invader.

This prompts her butler Sebastian to offer her a drink which will transform her into a giant. While this allows her to strive to protect the town, things don’t exactly go as planned, with Orido threatening to destroy the town and throw its citizens' lives into chaos in the process. While she does eventually succeed, the attacks continue, with Oriko rising to the challenge and transforming each time to protect her town and the people within it.

The Giant Ojo-sama manga was first published as a webcomic on Shueisha’s Jump Rookie manga website in December 2020. The manga eventually began serialization on Shogakukan’s Sunday Webry manga website in July 2021, where it is still ongoing with regular serialization today. As of this article’s writing, there are 10 compilation volumes released or planned for release in Japan, none of which have been officially translated into and released in English.

