5 richest anime characters of all time (& 5 who're always broke)

Creating rich anime characters is not too hard as an author can make a character the richest in any particular series by just stating it. However, supporting the wealth of an anime character is also necessary to attract the maximum audience to a series.

For instance, Daisuke is the protagonist of The Millionaire Detective – Balance: UNLIMITED, and the entirety of the plot is centered around flexing his wealth. But adding the additional touch of a detective story made the series interesting and became one of the best series of its season.

In this article, five of the richest anime characters and five broke anime characters will be compiled.

Disclaimer: This article has potential spoilers for the Blue Lock manga series and has the author's opinion.

Kaguya Shinomiya and 4 other richest anime characters

1) Ciel Phantomhive (Black Butler)

Ciel as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Ciel is one of the main protagonists of Black Butler and also one of the richest characters in the series, if not in anime. He owns the most famous toy company, Funtom Corporation, and is also the person who serves directly under the Queen.

This could be the reason behind his wealth that could cross billions of yen. Ciel is also bound to his demon butler, Sebastian, who not only is a handsome man but is also "one hell of a butler," as he describes himself.

2) Bulma (Dragon Ball)

Bulma as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The current owner of the Capsule Corporation, Bulma is one of the supporting characters of the Dragon Ball franchise. She is the wife of Vegeta, one of the main characters of this series, and one of the richest anime characters.

She gifted Andriod 17 as thanks for not destroying any universes as he was the last person standing in the Tournament of Power. So her wealth could cross the billion mark easily as the Capsule Corporation is also one of the richest companies in the series' world.

3) Mikage Reo (Blue Lock)

Reo as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Reo is one of the supporting characters of Blue Lock. He is also one of the richest anime characters because he is the only heir to the Mikage corporation, a multinational company that produces electronics.

His wealth is brought to attention in the manga during the Neo-Egoist League. As this league involves players from different languages, a language barrier is created. An earpiece can translate any language and is developed by the Mikage corporation.

4) Daisuke Kambe (The Millionaire Detective - Balance Unlimited)

Daisuke as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

The man whose wealth crosses the billions of yen, Daisuke Kambe is the protagonist of The Millionaire Detective. Although he is one of the richest anime characters, he does a job as a detective but the influence of his wealth comes everywhere.

In the first episode, while chasing a criminal, Daisuke pushes a prince out of his car to follow the criminal. The prince tries to reprimand him but the protagonist pays him a billion yen to shut his mouth. So, his wealth could go beyond billions to even trillions.

5) Kaguya Shinomiya (Kaguya-sama: Love is War)

Kaguya as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Arguably, the richest character in anime, Kaguya is the heir of one of the richest families in Japan, the Shinomiya Cologmente. Due to this, she has a lavish life, which comprises a driver who takes her to school, a private chef who prepares her lunch, and much more.

Unfortunately, due to her wealthy status, she never made any friends in her childhood and her only friend is her maid and schoolmate, Hayasaka. Despite being a maid, she always tries to cheer up Kaguya.

Tohru Honda and 4 other anime characters who are always broke

1) Tohru Honda (Fruits Basket)

Tohru Honda as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Tohru Honda is the female lead character of Fruits Basket and one of the anime characters who is always broke. She is introduced in the first episode as a broke girl setting up camp on private property because she has nowhere left to call home and no money.

She is later given a helping hand by the Souma household who let her stay with them in exchange for her cooking. Soon after, she learns about the curse of this family and gets involved in their family affairs.

2) Yato (Noragami)

Yato as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Yato is the main protagonist of Noragami and is the deity who has no shrine. Despite being a deity (God), Yato needs to make a living for food and shelter but is unable to do anything.

Due to this, he takes up odd jobs and posters around for food because despite being a deity, he is a lazy bum. He offers 5 yen for his services, which is the amount Japanese usually offer at other shrines. All of this makes him one of the anime characters who is always broke.

3) Gintoki Sakata (Gintama)

Gintoki as seen in the anime (Image via Sunrise)

Gintoki is one of the main protagonists of the Gintama franchise and one of the anime characters who is always broke. He is the owner of Yorozuya, an odd place for odd jobs, where the protagonist Shinpachi and Kagura accompany him.

Gintoki spends the little money he makes through odd jobs either on food or buying manga series, specifically published on Weekly Shounen Jump. To add fuel to the fire, he also has below-par robbing skills so at least he is not a criminal.

4) Yamada Ryou (Bocchi the Rock!)

Yamada Ryou as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Although she belongs to a wealthy family, Ryou is one of the anime characters who is always broke. She is also the bassist of Kessoku Band, who is always asking for people to lend her money.

The reason she has no money is because she spends all of her money on base guitar and music equipment. Moreover, she is seen eating weeds to get rid of her hunger (not a joke).

5) Misaki Ayuzawa (Kaichou wa Maid-sama!)

Misaki as seen in the anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

Misaki is the female lead of Kaichou wa Maid-sama and the person Uzui, the male protagonist, has a crush on. She develops a hatred for men after her father leaves the family in huge debt.

She starts to work at a maid café to pay off her family's debt but unfortunately, Uzui discovers her secret. One day, Uzui visits her family and they offer him apples, so at least her family is hospitable despite being broke.

