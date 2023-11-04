Blue Lock anime: How having an ego is the most important ingredient for success

The narrative of Blue Lock anime centers on a group of high school football players chosen to participate in the extreme training regimen developed by eccentric coach Ego Jinpachi. He aims to develop the best striker to help the Japanese national football team win the World Cup. To do this, he puts 300 players in a facility that resembles a prison system and forces them to go through a series of tests to emerge victorious.

Ego fosters individuality and distinctiveness. A lone player may freely express himself, show off his abilities, and have the tendency to differentiate himself from others, as seen in Blue Lock anime. A distinctive player may provide something special, priceless, and unreplaceable. Hence, they stand out from the rest to be remembered by fans as legends.

Blue Lock anime impacted the 2022 FIFA World Cup Japanese team

There is intense rivalry in the sporting world, and only the greatest can win honors and recognition. However, what qualities does the finest possess? Is it skill, diligence, collaboration, or something else? The solution is obvious in Blue Lock anime, based on the manga series by Yusuke Nomura and Muneyuki Kaneshiro of the same name.

In Blue Lock anime, Jinpachi wants an egotist, not a team player. According to him, football is a game of dominance rather than collaboration. He desires a striker who is merciless, conceited, egotistical, and self-centered. He wants him to possess the need to outperform everyone and have a strong feeling of self-worth. He desires that the player come out as the most egotistic striker.

Ego Jinpachi (Image via 8Bit Studios)

The conventional knowledge of sportsmanship, which emphasizes humility, collaboration, and respect, is in opposition to Jinpachi's concept. Many Blue Lock anime players find it difficult to adjust to his ways, and some even revolt against him. They doubt his morality, reasoning, and sanity. They question if having a large ego makes one successful.

However, an inflated ego increases self-esteem and drive. A self-assured player is more inclined to attempt new things, take chances, and conquer obstacles. A driven player is more likely to put in more training, pick things up quicker, and keep becoming better for the need to come out on top.

Creativity and inventiveness are enhanced by having an ego. A creative player may devise inventive methods to beat opponents, score goals, and produce opportunities. Ego drives a player to adjust to various circumstances, work through issues, and get beyond barriers.

Moreover, ambition and competition are fostered by having an ego. A competitive player is more inclined to push himself, take risks, and aim for perfection. An ambitious player is more likely to have lofty objectives, pursue them tenaciously, and succeed in doing so.

In a sense, ego is the part of the personality that operates in reality, striving to satisfy the desires of the id (the primal and instinctive part of the personality) in socially acceptable ways.

Ego is also the part of the personality that enables self-reflective awareness and the capacity to justify one’s actions to self and others. Ego is closely related to self-esteem, which is the degree to which one values oneself.

In conclusion, depending on the situation and viewpoint, the meaning and consequences of the complicated and contentious notion of ego might vary. Some believe that ego is a bad, harmful energy that breeds strife, conceit, and disorder, while some view ego as a healthy and productive drive that fosters ambition, confidence, and inventiveness.

However, Blue Lock anime has successfully produced evidence for the ego's creation of teamwork and individuality. Additionally, the series influenced the FIFA World Cup 2022 Japanese team when the team's jersey was designed in collaboration with the illustrators of Blue Lock.

Blue Lock anime emphasizes the need to develop an ego to create the greatest striker in existence. Jinpachi has been successful in his venture so far, with the players inside the system showing monstrous growth and ego.

Fans will have to wait for the next season to witness what Jinpachi has in store for his players.

