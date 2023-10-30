Does Gintoki end up with anyone in Gintama? Explained

Despite primarily catering humor in all its shades to comedy enthusiasts, Gintama also received a lot of praise for other elements, such as action, drama, sci-fi, and even horror. Throughout its long and successful run, the anime also featured moments of romance but never extensively focused on a specific pair, exploring the journey of their romantic escapades.

For all the Gintama fans worldwide, it has been known a fact that the protagonist, Sakata Gintoki, despite being a free spirit, was also love-struck in the series. Ketsuno Crystel, the popular weather girl, commonly known by the alias Ketsuno Ana, is the woman he had shown interest in. However, fans who are unaware of whether the beloved Gin-san ended up with Ketsuno will be shocked to learn that he didn’t.

Disclaimer: This article contains major anime and manga spoilers for the Gintama series.

Gintoki’s journey in Gintama never involved a romantic bond

Throughout the series, the protagonist is predominantly seen procrastinating with a constant vacant expression on his face. His past continued to influence who he is and how he behaves. Despite the horror he went through during the Joui War, losing many of his companions, he somehow distanced himself from people and ended up living in solitude.

To make ends meet, he started running his shop, the “Yoruzuya” (Odd Jobs), alone until he met Shinpachi and later Kagura. Although he was not very attached to the people around him, somewhat lacking the ability to understand social norms, he gradually learned to care about the people close to him and rescued them from situations where he almost ended up losing his life.

However, one thing was very clear about him from the beginning of Gintama: he never had any love interests in the series so far. Fans expected Gintoki to ultimately end up with someone, which could have resulted in the series’ new take in highlighting yet another humorous side of the protagonist where he is mostly invested in lovers' quarrel. However, unfortunately, this aspect of the series remained unexplored.

However, for fans of Gintama, there is no wonder in believing the fact that the protagonist was head over heels for Ketsuno Ana. Gintoki’s affection towards Ketsuno was such that he bought an exclusive figurine of hers after escaping from his current job at Otose Snack.

Gintoki was devastated after learning Ketsuno got married but soon regained his composure after he discovered that she had divorced her husband. He even started wishing to marry her and join her clan in Diviner Arc, but his wish never saw the light.

On the contrary, the person who was madly in love with Gintoki was Sarutobi Ayame, aka Sacchan, who, despite his peculiar traits, continued to adore him and support him. However, Gintoki, on the other hand, got constantly annoyed by Sacchan’s sadistic traits and her habit of constantly stalking to the point where he eventually expressed that he doesn’t like clingy women.

Shimura Tae, Shinpachi’s elder sister, was initially presumed to have a love angle with the protagonist. However, their relationship was akin to a close friendship. The most celebrated ships in the series was Gintsu, between Gintoki and Tsukuyo.

During the Love Potion Arc, after Tsukuyo fell under the influence of a unique drug that caused her to express her innate feelings, she eventually realized her attraction toward Gintoki. However, after witnessing the latter, who also succumbed to the effects of the drugs, showcased his philanderer side, the former realized that her affection was completely one-sided.

Overall, the absence of the protagonist’s romantic relationship never bothered fans, as the platonic relationships between the characters and the humorous dynamics between them have entertained them. The lack of substantial romantic relationships allowed Gintama to uphold its essence which is rooted more in comedy.

