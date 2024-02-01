Dragon Ball: Were Bulma and Goku ever in love with each other? Explored

The Dragon Ball series is one of the most influential shonen anime and manga series, and it inspired plenty more that fans came to love and cherish. Aside from the top-tier action and fight sequences, the series also featured a ton of hilarious moments involving the main characters. When the show first started, Goku was a child and lived with Bulma, and the two attempted to collect Dragon Balls.

The two knew each other for a very long time and grew up together. It has led some fans to wonder about their relationship. The one question that some fans seem to ask is: were Bulma and Goku ever in love?

No, Bulma and Goku were never in love during the Dragon Ball series. Bulma was significantly older when they initially met. Furthermore, Bulma and Goku behaved like siblings since they would bicker all the time. However, despite their arguments, they always had each other's backs during tough times.

Dragon Ball: Bulma and Goku were never in love with each other

As stated earlier, Bulma and Goku have never been in love throughout the Dragon Ball series. Ever since the start of the series, Bulma has always had issues with Goku. The young kid troubled Bulma beyond measure and always found a way to annoy her in every episode.

There have been so many instances where Goku has been slapped and hit by Bulma. It feels as though any time Bulma and Goku interact, it always ends with Bulma either yelling at him or attempting to harm him in some way.

For example, there was a time when Goku performed instant transmission in the Dragon Ball series and ended up in Bulma’s bedroom. She had just showered and was clad in just a towel. Naturally, Bulma was shocked and yelled at him, which alerted Vegeta as well. Goku’s general lack of awareness seems to fuel Bulma’s anger almost always.

Earlier in the series, one of the first interactions that took place between Goku and Bulma also seemed to have annoyed the latter. When they exchanged their names, Goku got under her skin by telling Bulma that her name was weird.

It was a clear indication of how their relationship was going throughout the series. Years later, things didn’t change one bit since he called Bulma a “wrinkly old lady,” and she didn’t hold herself back while yelling at him.

Bulma as seen in the Dragon Ball series (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite all these instances, Bulma and Goku are extremely good friends. They are people who care about each other and would do anything during tough times.

Another point that shows that Bulma and Goku were never in love is the fact that the former is married to Vegeta. She is in love with Vegeta, and her behavior completely changes when he’s around. Usually, she can be quite sour and quick to anger, but in Vegeta’s presence, she is extremely meek.

Despite Vegeta’s inability to express his feelings towards Bulma, she understands how he feels about her and cherishes his company. There is absolutely no romantic spark between Goku and Bulma in the Dragon Ball series, and these are some of the many pieces of evidence that support the statement.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.