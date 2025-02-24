Utahime Dream anime officially announced for production

Monday, February 24, 2025 saw the television Utahime Dream anime series officially announced for production as a part of the larger media mix project of the same name. The news was announced via a promotional video for the anime series, which also highlighted major milestones and events in the larger media mix music project.

Unfortunately, the announcement video for the television Utahime Dream anime series didn’t reveal any other significant information about the upcoming adaptation. However, fans can anticipate additional information to be shared in the coming weeks and months as other planned events in the larger project unfold.

Utahime Dream anime confirms production with trailer and key visual

The Utahime Dream anime will presumably feature the titular “Utahime,” or “Songstresses,” persona who were chosen from various performers in varying eras. More specifically, they are chosen from voice actresses, stage actresses, and singers, and perform songs from the Showa, Heisei, and Reiwa eras. The project first launched in June 2023 and has since produced various original songs and covers, and several live performances.

Singers from the group have also previously performed theme songs for various anime. Two of the most notable include My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered, and I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I’m the Strongest? I’m Not Even an Adventurer Yet! anime series. The project’s upcoming new song “Kiseki Nanka Iranai,” or “I Don’t Need Something Like a Miracle,” will serve as a theme song for an upcoming anime in Fall 2025.

The premise of the project is that the various Utahime members represented within use song and performance to compete against each other. It is presumed, but not confirmed as of this article’s writing, that the television anime project will incorporate this into its plot somehow. The project is also having a fourth live concert celebrating its second anniversary, with a date to be announced later. Cast members for the larger project include:

Rena Yamasaki as Ibuki Yumesaki

Anna Suzuki as Maika Sakuragi

Arisa Sonohara as Kiyomi Mashiro

Kaya as HiREN

Carin Isobe as Hikari Mizutsuki

Tomomi Jiena Sumi as Rin Takagi

Reo Kurachi as Himawari Hagiwara

Yume Takeuchi as SAKURAKO

In addition to the television Utahime Dream anime series, the project also began a manga series illustrated by Hiyoriri in February 2025. The manga is serialized in Earth Star Comics’ Comic Earth Star manga publication magazine, and is aimed at a shonen demographic. It is unclear as of this article’s writing whether or not the anime and manga projects will be related or share any elements.

Fans can expect additional information regarding the anime project in the coming weeks and months. As of this article’s writing, the anime has no official website and no dedicated social media account.

