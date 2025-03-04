Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc anime confirms April 2025 release date via teaser trailer

On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, the official website of Black Butler revealed that the Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc anime will premiere on April 5, 2025. This announcement was made with a key visual and teaser promotional video. The anime is set to have an advance screening on March 23.

Black Butler, written and illustrated by Yana Toboso, is a Japanese manga series that was later picked up for an anime adaptation by A-1 Pictures. The animation studio produced several anime, following which CloverWorks produced the fourth season, with a fifth season set to air in Spring 2025.

Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc anime unveils key visual and teaser PV

On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, the staff of Black Butler anime revealed that the Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc anime will premiere on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST.

The anime's broadcasting will begin on TOKYO MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV, followed by MBS on Sunday, April 6, at 3:08 AM JST. The same anime episode will be available to watch online on ABEMA and other streaming websites starting Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

The key visual features Sebastian Michaelis, Ciel Phantomhive, Wolfram Gelzer, and Sieglinde Sullivan. Sebastian and Ciel are seemingly set to climb a flight of stairs while Wolfram can be seen carrying Sieglinde in his arms, standing a couple of steps ahead of the rest.

The teaser promotional video features Ciel Phantomhive and Sebastian Michaelis heading south of Germany to investigate the mysterious deaths in the Werewolves' Forest. They confront the Emerald Witch, Sieglinde Sullivan, and her manservant, Wolfram Gelzer.

Wolfram Gelzer and Sieglinde Sullivan as seen in Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc anime also gave fans a preview of their voices in the anime. Rie Kugimiya is set to voice Sieglinde Sullivan. She previously voiced Kagura in Gintama and Happy in Fairy Tail. Meanwhile, Chikahiro Kobayashi will voice Wolfram Gelzer. He previously voiced Shion Yamada Asaemon in Hell's Paradise and Kim Chul in Solo Leveling.

The anime will also have an advance screening event on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at the United Cinemas Aqua City Odaiba in Tokyo. Daisuke Ono (Sebastian Michaelis), Rie Kugimiya (Sieglinde Sullivan), and Chikahiro Kobayashi (Wolfram Gelzer) are set to take the stage for the advance screening.

Director Kenjiro Okada is helming the anime at CloverWorks. Hiroyuki Yoshino is in charge of series scripts, Yumi Shimizu is designing the characters, and Ryo Kawasaki is composing the music.

